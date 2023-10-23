Pakistani national held by BSF

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh: The Border Security Force apprehended a Pakistani national after he had entered the Indian territory near Chaharpur village in Amritsar district on Saturday. He was handed over to the Pakistani authorities on Sunday after it was established that he had crossed over inadvertently. TNS

Malout man dies in Dubai

Muktsar: A 32-year-old man from Malout, who had gone to Dubai on work permit, died there. The deceased, Happy Singh, from Guru Nanak Nagar in Malout was married, and had a two-year-old son. His family members informed the mediapersons that they got the information on October 16 that Happy died after drowning at a beach. TNS

Woman, sister murdered

Muktsar: A man allegedly killed his wife and sister-in-law at their residence at Assa Buttar village here on Sunday. The deceased, identified as Sandeep Kaur and Komaljit Kaur, were murdered by Balwinder Singh. According to the police, the reason behind the murders is unknown yet.

#Border Security Force BSF #Pakistan