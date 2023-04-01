Panchayat Dept Director's salary stayed by court

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, March 31

The Punjab and Haryana High Court has stayed the disbursement of salary to the Director, Rural Development and Panchayat Department. Justice Anil Kshetarpal also stayed the salary disbursement to the Fazilka District Development and Panchayat Officer and the Block Development Officer-cum-Executive Officer of Fazilka Panchayat Samiti. The order will remain in operation at least the next date of hearing on December 7.

The direction by Justice Kshetarpal came on a petition filed by Joga Singh against the State of Punjab and other respondents. The petitioner was praying for directions the respondents to release his remaining service-cum-retirement benefits.

Justice Kshetarpal asserted the state counsel on March 23 was asked to take complete instructions before assisting the court. The counsel, in turn, informed the court that officials of the Block Development and Panchayat Officer-cum-Executive Officer, Panchayat Samiti, Fazilka, were not responding despite his best efforts.

