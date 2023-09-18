Panchayats' dissolution: Government must take onus for move, says Punjab LoP Partap Singh Bajwa

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, September 17

Reprimanding the AAP-led Punjab Government for its inability to fix responsibility after taking an “undemocratic” decision to dissolve panchayats, Leader of the Opposition (LoP) Partap Singh Bajwa on Sunday said AAP was now planning to show the door to the Advocate General.

“Earlier, Dhirendra Kumar Tiwari, Principal Secretary (Water Supply and Sanitation) and Financial Commissioner (Rural Development and Panchayats), and Gurpreet Singh Khaira, Director (Rural Development and Panchayats) were made scapegoats and suspended”, Bajwa added.

He said the government was considering to remove Advocate General Vinod Ghai.

