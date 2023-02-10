Panel to probe dera conflict

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, February 9

Akal Takht has constituted a seven member panel to probe a conflict that erupted at Dera Giani Amir Singh, associated with Taksal Shaheed Bhai Mani Singh.

On February 3, dera head Baba Makhan Singh had passed away, following which a conflict arose between two groups. Akal Takht officiating jathedar Giani Harpreet Singh said members of the Sewa Panthi Adanshahi Sabha had jointly submitted a complaint regarding controversy between the two groups over heading the dera following which the panel was entrusted the responsibility to probe the matter.

The jathedar also directed the panel to submit its report within a fortnight. Dera activists were also ordered to desist from performing the ‘dastarbandi’ ceremony till the Akal Takht’s verdict.

#akal takht #Sikhs