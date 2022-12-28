Zira agitation: Panels to collect samples today; Rakesh Tikait meets farmers

Our Correspondent

Ferozepur, December 27

Members of the Sanjha Morcha today joined fact-finding panels and embarked on the further exercise to gather samples and visit the affected areas from tomorrow.

Most fact-finding panels had preliminary discussions, conducted a ‘recce’ on ground and also interacted with members of the Public Action Committee (PAC) and various farm unions supporting the protest.

Meanwhile, two members of the newly set up water contamination committee, Dr Manpreet Singh Bhatti, Professor, Department of Botanical and Environmental Sciences, Guru Nanak Dev University, Amritsar, and Dr Dwarika Nath, Associate Professor (Civil Engineering), Thapar Institute of Engineering and Technology, visited the ethanol plant. They were accompanied by PAC member Kapil Dev, Dr Harjinder Singh, Roman Brar, Sandeep Dhillon and Dr Jiwanjot Kaur.

A section of Sanjha Morcha alleged that plant owners were trying to remove some material, including pumps, to erase certain evidence on ground. Though the plant management denied any such act, members of the morcha said this would not be tolerated.

Earlier, farmer union leader Rakesh Tikait visited the dharna site at Mansurwala village in Zira this morning to extend support to protesters. Interacting with mediapersons, Tikait demanded that the Union government should enact special laws to tighten the noose around industrial establishments that were polluting the environment.

“The government will wake up only when the people belonging to such affected areas will raise their voices,” said Tikait.

“The government should set an example and give stringent punishment to those who cause pollution and wreck lives of the people,” said Tikait.

While exhorting protesters to remain united, he said the people from the corporate world would always try to allure them, but they had to remain vigilant and determined in their fight.

Tikait also urged protesters to maintain peace during the protest. He added that whenever required, they would seal the building themselves.

