Panic among traders over kidnapping cases

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, November 20

Panic grips among businessmen over the recent increase in kidnapping/extortion cases in the city. The kidnapping of businessman Sambhav Jain has sent shock waves following which the businessmen have decided to meet tomorrow to make arrangements for their own security as police had “failed” to provide them safe environment.

Tarun Jain Bawa, an uncle of Sambhav Jain and president, Textile Association, Bahadurke Road, said it was a fearful situation. “I did not send my son to the factory today. We have decided to meet as the government is doing nothing to provide peaceful environment. The other option remains that we will hand over keys of factories to the CM as in this situation, we cannot work,” said Bawa.