 Panic buying, many fuel stations run dry in Punjab : The Tribune India

  • Punjab
A petrol station wears a deserted look in Jalandhar on Tuesday. Photo: Malkiat Singh



Tribune News Service

Vijay C Roy

Chandigarh, January 2

Fuel stations across the state witnessed serpentine queues today as panic customers rushed to the nearest stations to refuel their vehicles amid apprehensions that truckers’ protest against the soon-to-be-implemented criminal code will hit the supply.

Amid panic buying, hundreds of outlets in the state reportedly ran dry. Punjab has over 3,900 pumps of public and private sector oil companies.

The truckers, along with petroleum transporting drivers, have gone on a strike since December 31, protesting against the changes introduced in the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) pertaining to driving and accidents.

They are not allowing tankers to enter oil installations or terminal spread across Bathinda, Jalandhar and Sangrur, hindering the supplies of essential petroleum products in Punjab.

Under the new law, drivers, who cause a serious road accident by negligent driving and run away, can face punishment of up to 10 years in prison or a fine of Rs 7 lakh.

Gurmeet Monty Sehgal, spokesperson, Petrol Pump Dealers Association, Punjab, said, “Many fuel stations in the state have run dry, hampering day-to-day activities. The daily consumption of petrol is about 4,100 KL and diesel is about 10,000 KL.”

Insiders say tankers belonging to dealers are being allowed in some areas. Sources also added that station owners in Jalandhar had been assured by the local authorities that there would be smooth movement of tankers. Meanwhile, in a communication to dealers, IndianOil has stated that it has increased operating time to ease out shortage.

Home Secy allays apprehensions

  • Gurkirat Kirpal Singh, Home Secretary, Punjab, said while a few fuel stations may have no stock, most of the stations were not out of supply and, therefore, the stock position of a few stations must not be used to comment on the position of stocks in the entire state
  • At a meeting, district officials were asked to remain vigilant & ensure smooth movement of petrol and diesel trucks across the state

To hold protest on Jan 5

We don’t recognise the All-India Motor Transport Congress as they are hand in glove with the Centre. We will continue our strike against these black laws. We are going to stage a dharna on January 5 on the Phillaur-Delhi NH. — Happy Sandhu, president, all-Punjab truck operators union

