Gurpatwant Pannu wanted in 22 cases but Interpol won't act

Tribune News Service

Rajmeet Singh

Chandigarh, October 12

The Interpol has rejected India’s request to issue a Red Corner Notice against Gurpatwant Singh Pannu, the founder of pro-Khalistan outfit Sikhs for Justice (SFJ), even as the separatist leader is facing 22 cases, including three of sedition, in Punjab.

The state police have prepared a dossier containing a detailed list of secessionist social media posts by the SFJ over the years. Pannu has been charged with abetting mutiny, provocation with intent to cause riot, wanton vilification and offence at a place of worship.

US-based outfit was banned in 2019 Claimed responsibility for attack on Intelligence HQs in Mohali

Wrote pro-Khalistan slogans on Beant Singh’s statue in Jalandhar

Tried to shelter killers of Punjabi singer Sidhu Moosewala in Ambala

Extended help to stall extradition of fugitives wanted in India

Running campaign for release of Beant Singh assassin Hawara

In 2019, India banned the US-based SFJ, terming it an unlawful association, and listed Pannu a “designated terrorist” under the UAPA.

Pannu had claimed the responsibility for rocket-propelled grenade (RPG) attack on Punjab Intelligence headquarters in Mohali in May. Since 2017, Pannu has been booked in 22 cases, including ones related to terrorism and sedition, confirmed a senior police official. In the latest case, he was booked for sedition and other charges after SFJ activists wrote a pro-Khalistan slogan on a glass box covering the statue of slain CM Beant Singh in Jalandhar in August.

Officials said the SFJ had tried to shelter killers of singer Sidhu Moosewala in Ambala. The outfit had extended legal help to stall the extradition of fugitives, including Paramjit Singh Pamma from Portugal and Nabha jailbreak mastermind RS Romi from Hong Kong. The SFJ has also been running a campaign seeking the release of Jagtar Singh Hawara who is serving life sentence in the Beant Singh assassination case.