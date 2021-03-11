Panthic unity must for release of Sikh prisoners: SAD

Chandigarh, May 4
Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) chief Sukhbir Singh Badal on Wednesday appealed to all “Panthic” organisations to unite on a common platform to create a movement to ensure the release of Sikh prisoners who have been languishing in jails even after the expiry of their term.
Addressing a press conference here, the SAD president also urged the Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) chief to take the lead and call a meeting of “Panthic” (religious) organisations to devise a joint strategy to fulfil the demand of Punjabis worldwide to free the Sikh prisoners on humanitarian grounds.
“We may have individual and political differences, but let us set them aside for the cause of the Sikh prisoners,” he said.
