Papalpreet faced sedition charges before Ajnala clash

Tribune News Service

PK Jaiswar

Amritsar, March 25

Papalpreet Singh, media adviser of fugitive Amritpal Singh, was facing three charges of sedition and Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA) before the Ajnala incident.

A post-graduate diploma holder, Papalpreet reportedly tilted towards the cause of separate Sikh state in 2007 following the pronouncement of death penalty to Jagtar Singh Hawara and Balwant Singh Rajoana, who were convicted for killing former Chief Minister Beant Singh. Even imitating of tenth Sikh Guru by Dera Sach Sauda head Gurmeet Ram Rahim also played a role.

Papalpreet used to run a channel on social media for furthering his ‘cause’ by allegedly posting provocative interviews.

During the SAD-BJP tenure in 2015, Papalpreet was among 20 booked by the Amritsar (Rural) police on charges of sedition in connection with the organisation of “Sarbat Khalsa” in Chatiwind.

Sikh hardliners, including SAD (A) chief Simranjit Singh Mann and United Akali Dal head Mohkam Singh were among those named in the FIR registered at the Chatiwind police station.

During the event, Dhian Singh Mand, Amrik Singh Ajnala and Baljit Singh Daduwal were declared as interim Jathedars of Akat Takht, Takht Keshgarh Sahih and Takht Damdama Sahib, respectively.

At this function, Papalpreet read out a ‘provocative’ message of jailed terrorist Narain Singh Chaura having links with the Babbar Khalsa International, which hinted towards his alleged links with Pakistan’s ISI, the police said in the FIR. The case was registered under Sections 124-A, 153-A, 153-B and 120-B of the IPC and Section 13 (1) of the UAPA and Section 66-F of the Information Technology Act.

However, the case was annulled in 2018 following the recommendation of Justice Mehtab Singh Gill Commission.

In August 2015, he was arrested under Sections 107 and 151 of the CrPC.

Papalpreet had also formed the Sikh Youth Front and remained associated with the Sikh Youth Federation (Bhindrawale), besides radical outfit Dal Khalsa. In 2017, he joined SAD (A), but resigned within months.

In June 2019, Papalpreet and his associates were booked on charges of murder bid and the Arms Act after a youth of Mardi Kalan village in Majitha accused him of attacking him. In his defence, Papalpreet had alleged that he and his supporters were implicated in a false case at the behest of those involved in drug trafficking.

The “Waris Punjab De” outfit gave him a platform to continue activities for the “Khalistan” cause. He was considered a right hand and mentor of Amritpal.

Papalpreet owns a small portion of agriculture land and also did dairy farming.