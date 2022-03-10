Para b'minton athlete bags 2 bronze in Spain

Our Correspondent

Abohar, March 9

Para badminton player Sanjeev Kumar brought laurels to the state by winning two bronze medals in Spain Para Badminton Championship 2022.

Sanjeev of Dhani Telupura, won a bronze medal in men’s single wheelchair category 2 and another bronze with his Russian partner Natalia in mixed double.

He’s the only para badminton player from Punjab to play on a wheelchair. He won a silver medal in the 2009 World Games and a bronze medal in the 2013 World Championship.

Sanjeev has been training at Gopichand Badminton Academy, Hyderabad, and he’s focusing on the upcoming World Championships and Asian Games.

He was awarded the Maharaja Ranjit Singh Award in 2017. —