Para b'minton athlete bags 2 bronze in Spain

Abohar, March 9
Para badminton player Sanjeev Kumar brought laurels to the state by winning two bronze medals in Spain Para Badminton Championship 2022.
Sanjeev of Dhani Telupura, won a bronze medal in men’s single wheelchair category 2 and another bronze with his Russian partner Natalia in mixed double.
He’s the only para badminton player from Punjab to play on a wheelchair. He won a silver medal in the 2009 World Games and a bronze medal in the 2013 World Championship.
Sanjeev has been training at Gopichand Badminton Academy, Hyderabad, and he’s focusing on the upcoming World Championships and Asian Games.
He was awarded the Maharaja Ranjit Singh Award in 2017. —
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top Stories
Assembly poll results in five states today: Section 144 in Punjab to prevent crowds at counting centres
Will retain power: CM Channi
EVM row: 4 UP poll officials removed
Special observers for Varanasi, Meerut
UP poll results to shape Centre's policies in run-up to Lok Sabha poll
Incumbent CM Yogi Adityanath faces tough challenge from Sama...