Paramedics protest staffer’s ‘harassment’ in Faridkot

Tribune News Service

Faridkot, November 29

An alleged suicide attempt by an employee of the TB clinic of Civil Hospital, Faridkot, has led to the suspension of all medical services for the past three days here.

The paramedical staff of the district hospital staged a protest today, demanding that a police case be lodged against Assistant Civil Surgeon (ACS) Mandeep Kaur Khangura, accusing her of harassing the employee.

“We met the Health Minister and other authorities in the Health Department and informed them of the ACS’ behaviour. We were assured that she would be transferred but no action had been taken. Three days ago, Harmandeep, an employee in the TB clinic of the hospital, attempted suicide after being allegedly harassed by the ACS,” a protester said.

However, in her representation to the Deputy Commissioner, ACS Mandeep Kaur, who is also the District Tuberculosis Officer, claimed that the employees were annoyed at her after she asked them to work diligently.

While the protest has left hundreds of patients in the lurch, Civil Surgeon Anil Goyal claimed that the doctors were performing their duties and every patient was receiving treatment, adding that a three-member committee had been set up to probe the incident.

However, the protesting employees allege that the district authorities and the police are buying time.

Sources said that the police were hesitant to take action against the ACS as it would lead to a criminal case against Harmandeep under Section 309 of the IPC.

#Faridkot