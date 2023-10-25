Paramjit Singh Sarna wants Akal Takht to scrutinise DSGMC funds

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, October 24

Former Delhi Sikh Gurdwara Management Committee (DSGMC) head Paramjit Singh Sarna today alleged that the existing body of DSGMC has been involved in misuse of funds.

Sarna, along with his supporters, was here to seek the intervention of Akal Takht Jathedar Giani Raghbir Singh to summon the existing body of the DSGMC and get its funding scrutinised.

Sarna said that the DSGMC, which was Rs 125 crore surplus in 2013, has now been reeling under debt of Rs 350 crore.

“The DSGMC office-bearers have admitted an affidavit in the Delhi High Court that the Sikh body was under the debt of over Rs 350 crore. Its schools and other institutions were running in great loss and were on the verge of closure. Today, we have approached the Akal Takht that the DSGMC office-bearers should be called to the Akal Takht and they should disclose the status of the fiscal expenditure and investment. They should be held accountable if there was any misuse of funds of Delhi Sikh sangat,” he said.

#Akal Takht #DSGMC #Giani Raghbir Singh #Paramjit Singh Sarna #Sikhs