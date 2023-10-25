 Paramjit Singh Sarna wants Akal Takht to scrutinise DSGMC funds : The Tribune India

  • Amritsar
  • Paramjit Singh Sarna wants Akal Takht to scrutinise DSGMC funds

Paramjit Singh Sarna wants Akal Takht to scrutinise DSGMC funds

Paramjit Singh Sarna wants Akal Takht to scrutinise DSGMC funds

Paramjit Singh Sarna (C)



Tribune News Service

Amritsar, October 24

Former Delhi Sikh Gurdwara Management Committee (DSGMC) head Paramjit Singh Sarna today alleged that the existing body of DSGMC has been involved in misuse of funds.

Sarna, along with his supporters, was here to seek the intervention of Akal Takht Jathedar Giani Raghbir Singh to summon the existing body of the DSGMC and get its funding scrutinised.

Sarna said that the DSGMC, which was Rs 125 crore surplus in 2013, has now been reeling under debt of Rs 350 crore.

“The DSGMC office-bearers have admitted an affidavit in the Delhi High Court that the Sikh body was under the debt of over Rs 350 crore. Its schools and other institutions were running in great loss and were on the verge of closure. Today, we have approached the Akal Takht that the DSGMC office-bearers should be called to the Akal Takht and they should disclose the status of the fiscal expenditure and investment. They should be held accountable if there was any misuse of funds of Delhi Sikh sangat,” he said.

#Akal Takht #DSGMC #Giani Raghbir Singh #Paramjit Singh Sarna #Sikhs

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
India

Qatar awards death penalty to 8 retired Indian Navy men for alleged espionage

2
Himachal

Himachal Pradesh CM Sukhvinder Sukhu admitted to AIIMS-Delhi

3
Comment TRYSTS AND TURNS

Contrasting tales of two fighters

4
Chandigarh

Punjab Governor Banwarilal Purohit finds 2 Mohali projects violating environmental laws

5
India

Explainer: The geopolitical angle behind Qatar sentencing 8 retired Indian Navy men for alleged espionage

6
India

Canada says it expects to process only half of Indian visa applications by Dec 2023

7
India

Maldives incoming president says talks started with India on troop removal: Bloomberg News

8
India

Convinced Hamas attack due to India-Middle East corridor: Joe Biden

9
Chandigarh

Vagabonds staying put in parks trouble Chandigarh residents

10
Chandigarh

ED raids Chandigarh-based pharma company, promoters in money-laundering case

Don't Miss

View All
Foreign troupes a big hit at Kullu Dasehra celebrations
Himachal

Foreign troupes a big hit at Kullu Dasehra celebrations

Ludhiana farmer shows the way, makes ~31 L from paddy straw
Punjab

Ludhiana farmer shows the way, makes Rs 31 lakh from paddy straw

20 deaths over five years, this village battles drug menace
Punjab

20 deaths over five years, Kapurthala village battles drug menace

At 346 AQI, Delhi has ‘most toxic’ air in world
Delhi

At 346 AQI, Delhi has 'most toxic' air in world

In a first, Canada's Parliament Hill hosts Kullu Dussehra festivity
Himachal

In a first, Canada's Parliament Hill hosts Kullu Dussehra festivity

Elderly Sikh man dies after being repeatedly punched in US: Report
Diaspora

Sikh man dies of injuries after being assaulted after minor car accident in New York

From college ground to WC venue, D’sala stadium has come a long way
Himachal

From college ground to World Cup venue, Dharamsala stadium has come a long way

Husbands in jail, women carry on drug trade in Kapurthala villages
Jalandhar

Husbands in jail, women carry on drug trade in Kapurthala villages

Top News

2nd back-to-back Gaza raid by Israel; over 1,000 buried under rubble: WHO

2nd back-to-back Gaza raid by Israel; over 1,000 buried under rubble: WHO

US jets strike targets in Syria | Hamas sets ceasefire preco...

Israel-Hamas conflict: Israeli forces conduct 2nd ground raid into Gaza, US jets strike targets in Syria

Israel-Hamas conflict: Israeli forces conduct 2nd ground raid into Gaza, US jets strike targets in Syria

Palestinian death toll soars past 7,000 as Israel prepares f...

Canada says it expects to process only half of Indian visa applications by Dec 2023

Canada says it expects to process only half of Indian visa applications by Dec 2023

Immigration Minister Marc Miller says there are now only fiv...

Tata Group to manufacture iPhones in India as Wistron’s board approves sale

Tata Group to manufacture iPhones in India as Wistron approves $125 million sale

The plant of Wistron is located near Bengaluru

ED raids Chandigarh-based pharma company, promoters in money-laundering case

ED raids Chandigarh-based pharma company, promoters in money-laundering case

Conducts searches on 17 premises in Delhi, Mumbai, Chandigar...


Cities

View All