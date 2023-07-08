Parents claim Tarikjot Singh innocent

Lovleen Bains

Doraha, July 7

The parents of Tarikjot Singh of Balala village in Samrala has sought justice for their son. Tarikjot, who had shifted to Adelaide in Australia in 2016, has been sentenced to life imprisonment for mercilessly murdering her girlfriend.

Girl tried to kill herself The two wanted to get married. The girl’s parents did not agree to this relationship. When Jasmeen found all doors closed, she tried to slit her throat. Already in a state of depression, he got so scared with this act of Jasmeen that to save himself from the blame, he decided to bury her body, presuming her to be dead. — Tarikjot’s mother

Tarikjot has been accused of abducting Jasmeen Kaur, her girlfriend, from the workplace in March 2021 and burying her alive in South Australia’s remote Flinders Ranges, nearly 650 km from Adelaide. The motive, according to the prosecution, was Tarikjot’s inability to cope with their broken relationship.

Tarikjot’s father Mohan Singh, a farmer, and mother Jasvir Kaur, a housewife, narrating the tale of woes shared that Tarikjot went to Australia in 2016 and joined Unisa University to pursue his degree in computer science. Jasmeen of Naraingarh in Sangrur moved to Australia a year later and joined the same university.

“The two came closer and wanted to get married. The girl tried her best to convince her parents for marriage but her mother, paternal uncle and aunt were strictly against it. The girl’s parents, being rich, did not agree to this relationship and rather pressured her to end her bonding with our son and marry with the match they had selected for her. Our son went into depression. He had to take anti-depressant pills,” the parents of Tarikjot shared.

“When the family of Jasmeen tried to marry her at some other place, she got so upset that in January 2021 she tried to consume poisonous pills to end her life. Tarikjot stopped her from committing the act,” they said.

“Jasmeen did not lose hope and continued with her efforts to convince her parents for the marriage. But as she found all doors closed, she decided to take the extreme step of committing suicide. She tried to slit her throat. As our son came to know about this, he lost his mind. Already in a state of depression, Tarikjot got so scared with this act of Jasmeen that to save himself from the ‘assumed’ blame, he decided to bury the body of the victim at a distance,” they said.

“We have none to plead to but only pray before the Almighty to save our son. The only mistake he did was of burying the girl and that too in a depressed state of mind. Had the girl’s family members agreed to their marriage, both had been tied in a happy relationship and the end would not have been so horrific,” shared the mother of Tarikjot.