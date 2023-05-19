Parents meet Amritpal

Our Correspondent

Amritsar: Parents of pro-Khalistan activist Amritpal Singh met him at the Dibrugarh Central Jail in Assam on Thursday. His father Tarsem Singh said, “We brought some eatables for him. The jail authorities assured us that these will be handed over to him after inspection.” TNS

Cabinet panel meets unions

Chandigarh: A Cabinet Sub-Committee comprising the Finance Minister, Employment Generation Minister, Transport Minister and Health Minister on Thursday held deliberations with the representatives of various employees’ unions and associations. TNS

‘Blasphemy’ accused sent to PGI

Patiala: A day after a Rajpura man was arrested by the police after he allegedly entered a gurdwara in Rajpura town with his shoes on and without any head-covering, he was admitted to a local hospital, which referred him to PGI, Chandigarh. TNS

Playway registration portal

Chandigarh: The Early Childhood Care and Education Council at a meeting on Thursday paved the way for creating a portal to regulate the registration of playways. The council fixed the registration fee for application in respect of playways at Rs 5,000. TNS

Shops, houses gutted in Abohar

Abohar: Hundreds of people in and around Nai Abadi woke up to noise of explosions on the intervening night of Wednesday and Thursday when a fire broke out at a junk material shop. Fire-fighting vehicles were also called from Fazilka and Malout to put out the fire, but several shops and houses were gutted in the incident.