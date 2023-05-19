Parents meet Amritpal

Amritsar: Parents of pro-Khalistan activist Amritpal Singh met him at the Dibrugarh Central Jail in Assam on Thursday. His father Tarsem Singh said, “We brought some eatables for him. The jail authorities assured us that these will be handed over to him after inspection.” TNS
Cabinet panel meets unions
Chandigarh: A Cabinet Sub-Committee comprising the Finance Minister, Employment Generation Minister, Transport Minister and Health Minister on Thursday held deliberations with the representatives of various employees’ unions and associations. TNS
‘Blasphemy’ accused sent to PGI
Patiala: A day after a Rajpura man was arrested by the police after he allegedly entered a gurdwara in Rajpura town with his shoes on and without any head-covering, he was admitted to a local hospital, which referred him to PGI, Chandigarh. TNS
Playway registration portal
Chandigarh: The Early Childhood Care and Education Council at a meeting on Thursday paved the way for creating a portal to regulate the registration of playways. The council fixed the registration fee for application in respect of playways at Rs 5,000. TNS
Shops, houses gutted in Abohar
Abohar: Hundreds of people in and around Nai Abadi woke up to noise of explosions on the intervening night of Wednesday and Thursday when a fire broke out at a junk material shop. Fire-fighting vehicles were also called from Fazilka and Malout to put out the fire, but several shops and houses were gutted in the incident.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Country quota behind long Green Card wait time for India, says official
A Green Card, known officially as a Permanent Resident Card,...
Rising star of Rajasthan BJP, may play bigger role in state
Meghwal’s elevation PM’s signal to SCs
PM Modi's state visit great opportunity to underscore deep India-US ties: State dept official
Modi will embark on his state visit to the US next month on ...
India, US discuss co-producing jet engines, long-range artillery, infantry vehicles
India’s National Security Advisor Ajit Doval and US NSA Jake...