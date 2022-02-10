CAMPAIGN TRAIL

Punjab poll 2022: Pargat Singh harps on '111 days of governance'

Pargat Singh with an elderly voter during campaigning. Photo: Sarabjit Singh

Tribune News Service

Deepkamal Kaur

Jalandhar, February 9

Unlike other politicians, Punjab minister and Congress candidate Pargat Singh does not don a kurta-pyjama while campaigning in various villages under Jalandhar Cantonment constituency.

Attired in jeans and jacket, the hockey Olympian says: “A pair of jeans is the most comfortable dress. The best part is that it does not get crumpled.” There is yet another dissimilarity in his style of campaign vis-à-vis other politicians. He does not bend down to touch the feet of elderly. At the most, he greets them with folded hands, and rarely hugs them. As his SUV comes to a halt at Jamsher, his supporter introduces him to a needy woman. She tells her story that she has a family of five but there is no washroom in her house. He tells her to see him in his poll office the next morning. Before he reaches the venue of his rally in the village, a folk artiste keeps the villagers entertained with political satire. Pargat takes the mike, saying: “You have seen our 111 days of governance, the party has again announced Charanjit Singh Channi as CM face… hope you all are upbeat about it.” He gets a resounding applause, as he reminds them of his tough political stance to oust ex-CM Capt Amarinder Singh.

Quickly, he goes on to target his rivals. “You have seen another Olympian pitted against me from AAP,” he says, referring to retired IG Surinder Sodhi. “Hope you are aware of his work as Nawanshahr SSP. You must be also familiar with SAD’s Jagbir Brar, who has proven to be an opportunist by changing his party four times. I know that you will not side with Sarabjit Makkar, who has moved from the Akali Dal to the BJP, which is against farmers.”

Before leaving the site, he admits that some development works in the villages have been delayed. “Our system needs an overhaul and it will certainly be improved when you will give me my third chance to serve you,” Pargat says, seeking support to make a hat-trick as he leaves to attend a wedding in Jandiala and then for two rallies in the village.

