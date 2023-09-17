‘Parkash Purb’ of Guru Granth Sahib celebrated

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, September 16

A sea of devotees from across the country and abroad queued up at the Golden Temple throughout the day today to pay obeisance at the shrine on the occasion of the ‘Parkash Purb’ of Guru Granth Sahib here.

The Golden Temple complex was decorated with aromatic flowers brought from India and abroad to mark the occasion. A nagar kirtan was taken out from Gurdwara Sri Ramsar Sahib to the Golden Temple.

As per the Panthic tradition, ‘Jalau’ was displayed in the sanctum sanctorum, the Akal Takht and Gurdwara Baba Atal Rai. The entire complex was illuminated with decoratory lights in the evening.

Over 50 quintal ornamental flowers imported from the Netherlands, Thailand and Singapore embellished the walls of the Akal Takht, the passage leading to the sanctum sanctorum and the Darshani Deori.

