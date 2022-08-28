Parkash Purb of Sri Guru Granth Sahib celebrated with devotion in Amritsar

Tribune News Service

GS Paul

Amritsar, August 28

To celebrate the 418th ‘First Parkash Purb' (installation day) of Sri Guru Granth Sahib, lakhs of devotees thronged Gurdwara Sri Ramsar Sahib to mark their attendance at the grand ‘nagar kirtan’ heading towards the Golden Temple today.

Gurdwara Ramsar Sahib, nearly 2 km away from the Golden Temple, holds significance as it was the place where the fifth Sikh Master, Guru Arjan Dev ji, had compiled his own hymns, the original version of the chants of other Gurus and a selection of devotional songs of both Hindu and Islamic saints in Gurmukhi in 1604. Spread over 1430 pages, it was known as ‘Gurbani’ (from the mouth of the Guru).

Later, the holy book was enshrined at the Golden Temple for the first time. Baba Buddha Ji was appointed as the first granthi (priest) and was entrusted with the responsibility of holy services of establishing the daily conduct of Golden Temple, which continues even today.

To mark the occasion under the auspices of Sri Guru Granth Sahib, the Golden Temple’s head granthi Giani Jagtar Singh and SGPC president Harjinder Singh Dhami offered siropao (robe of honour) to the Panj Pyaras, nishanchi (flag bearers) and nagarchi (drum beaters) who led the procession.

Youth showed their talent of Gatka (Sikh martial arts) while different jathas sang Gurbani to express devotion. The devotees had organised different types of langars (community kitchen) on the passage of Nagar Kirtan.

The procession passed through narrow lanes of the holy city before reaching its final destination at the Golden Temple complex.

As the tradition goes, ‘Jalau’ (show of splendour) were displayed at the sanctum sanctorum, Akal Takht and Gurdwara Baba Atal Rai.

Earlier, bhog (concluding ceremony) of Akhand Path Sahib was held and Gurbani Kirtan was performed by the raagi jathas at Gurdwara Ramsar Sahib and the Golden Temple illuminated with led light arrangements and lamps. The whole complex was also embellished with rare varieties of flowers imported from overseas and special artisans were engaged to decorate the complex.

The bottom wall of the Akal Takht was decorated with images of Sikh religious symbols with flowers. This spot too was the main attraction for youngsters who made it a selfie point. It is also a common practice that the devotees also take the flowers after the occasion as a ‘parshad’.

In the evening, the entire Golden Temple complex was illuminated with lights and the symbolic fireworks were also displayed on the occasion for five minutes.

CM Bahgwant Mann, wife offer prayers

Amid tight security, Punjab Chief Bhagwant Mann and his wife Dr Gurpreet Kaur also paid obeisance at the Golden Temple on the occasion. Mentioning the significance of the event and the ‘baani’ of Gurus, he said, “I seek blessings from the Almighty to give me strength to perform my responsibilities entrusted to me by the people and Guru Saheb showers his blessings on Punjab. I feel solace visiting here. The fireworks and the way the shrine has been decorated with flowers from all over the globe was a treat to watch,” he said while refusing to comment on political developments.

