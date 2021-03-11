Parkash Singh Badal, Bikram Singh Majithia told to vacate Punjab MLA flats

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, April 27

Akali Dal supremo Parkash Singh Badal and leader Bikram Singh Majithia are among the list of former MLAs who have been asked to vacate the MLA flats here.

Reminders to the former five-time CM and all other former MLAs were reportedly sent out by the Punjab Vidhan Sabha Secretariat, after the Public Works Department sent a report to the Vidhan Sabha updating them about the status of flats that have not yet been vacated by former MLAs.

Incidentally, the flat allotted to Badal has now been allotted to Gurmeet Singh Khudian, who had defeated the former CM. Though Ganieve Kaur Majithia, wife of Bikram Singh Majithia, has been elected as MLA, he also has been asked to vacate the flat.

Dr Daljit Singh Cheema, Akali Dal spokesperson, said an elected wife of a former MLA should be allotted the same flat, but it has not been done.

