Parkash Singh Badal, Bikram Singh Majithia told to vacate Punjab MLA flats

Chandigarh, April 27
Akali Dal supremo Parkash Singh Badal and leader Bikram Singh Majithia are among the list of former MLAs who have been asked to vacate the MLA flats here.
Reminders to the former five-time CM and all other former MLAs were reportedly sent out by the Punjab Vidhan Sabha Secretariat, after the Public Works Department sent a report to the Vidhan Sabha updating them about the status of flats that have not yet been vacated by former MLAs.
Incidentally, the flat allotted to Badal has now been allotted to Gurmeet Singh Khudian, who had defeated the former CM. Though Ganieve Kaur Majithia, wife of Bikram Singh Majithia, has been elected as MLA, he also has been asked to vacate the flat.
Dr Daljit Singh Cheema, Akali Dal spokesperson, said an elected wife of a former MLA should be allotted the same flat, but it has not been done.
#bikram majithia #gurmeet singh khudian #parkash singh badal
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
Amid scorching heat, states continue to face power outages; Opposition blames Centre for coal shortage
Country’s peak power demand met touches all-time high of 207...
Farmers hold protests at various places in Punjab against power cuts
Block the Bathinda-Chandigarh highway by staging a protest a...
Heatwave: Schools in Punjab to be closed from May 14, orders CM Bhagwant Mann
Indian Meteorological Department on Thursday issued an alert...
4 injured as two groups clash in Patiala, curfew clamped; CM Mann says won't allow anyone to create disturbance in state
One group is said to have tried to carry out a march that wa...
Sikh tradition a living example of one India, strong India: PM Modi
Describes Indian diaspora as national ambassadors