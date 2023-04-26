Parkash Singh Badal dies at 95 LIVE UPDATES: PM Modi to visit Chandigarh at noon; SAD leaders, workers gather at party office to pay tributes

Tribune Web Desk

Chandigarh, April 26

Following the demise of former Punjab Chief Minister and Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) patron Parkash Singh Badal, his followers and supporters gathered at the party office in Chandigarh to pay their last respects on Wednesday morning.

According to party leaders, Badal's mortal remains will be placed for paying last respects at the SAD office in Chandigarh from 10 am till noon.

"With profound grief we inform abt demise of 5 time CM & SAD patron S Parkash Singh Ji Badal. Mortal remains will be placed for paying last respects at SAD office in Chandigarh from 10 am to 12 noon tom following which they will be taken to vill Badal. Cremation will be held on April 27," SAD said in a tweet.

The senior Punjab politician passed away at the age of 95 on Tuesday. He breathed his last at Fortis Hospital in Mohali.

His last rites will be performed at 1 pm in the ancestral village Badal tomorrow.