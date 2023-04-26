Chandigarh, April 26
Following the demise of former Punjab Chief Minister and Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) patron Parkash Singh Badal, his followers and supporters gathered at the party office in Chandigarh to pay their last respects on Wednesday morning.
According to party leaders, Badal's mortal remains will be placed for paying last respects at the SAD office in Chandigarh from 10 am till noon.
"With profound grief we inform abt demise of 5 time CM & SAD patron S Parkash Singh Ji Badal. Mortal remains will be placed for paying last respects at SAD office in Chandigarh from 10 am to 12 noon tom following which they will be taken to vill Badal. Cremation will be held on April 27," SAD said in a tweet.
The senior Punjab politician passed away at the age of 95 on Tuesday. He breathed his last at Fortis Hospital in Mohali.
His last rites will be performed at 1 pm in the ancestral village Badal tomorrow.
PM Modi to reach Chandigarh at 12 noon to pay last respect to Parkash Singh Badal. Modi had on Tuesday described the demise of Badal as a "personal loss" and said he was a colossal figure of Indian politics who contributed greatly to the nation.
The government announced a two-day national mourning in honour of Parkash Singh Badal. During the national mourning, the national flag will be flown at half-mast throughout India and there will be no official entertainment, the Ministry of Home Affairs said.
He breathed his last at Fortis Hospital in Mohali.
His last rites will be performed at 1 pm in the ancestral village Badal tomorrow.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Parkash Singh Badal dies at 95 LIVE UPDATES: PM Modi to visit Chandigarh at noon; SAD leaders, workers gather at party office to pay tributes
His last rites will be performed at 1 pm in the ancestral vi...
Parkash Singh Badal's ‘unfulfilled’ wish, wanted to see Sukhbir and Manpreet together in SAD again, says a relative
Badal is remembered by his detractors for his rare qualities
PM Modi to participate in Quad summit in Sydney next month
It will be the first time Australia hosts the Quad Leaders’ ...
Rs 45 crore spent on renovation of Kejriwal’s bungalow, claims report; Cong slams AAP
AAP said the residence in question was built in 1942, the De...