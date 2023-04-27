Parkash Singh Badal dominated SGPC for decades

Tribune News Service

GS Paul

Amritsar, April 26

Ever since the reins of the Shiromani Akali Dal went to Parkash Singh Badal in 1996, the party’s control over Sikh and gurdwara politics from the SGPC platform remained undisputed amid several controversies.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi with SAD chief Sukhbir Singh Badal in Chandigarh on Wednesday.

Though SAD lost political ground recently, the cash-rich SGPC that controls and determines religious protocols and preaching at prominent Sikh shrines, continued to offer its platform to help the party set its political agenda.

Around two decades ago when Gurcharan Singh Tohra, who headed the SGPC for record 27 terms, passed away, Badal-led SAD established its control over the mini parliament of Sikhs.

The dissident ‘Taksali Akalis’ and the detractors of SAD have joined hands on many occasions to overturn the Badal family’s regime, but in vain.

In the recent annual SGPC elections, four-time SGPC president Bibi Jagir Kaur, who confronted Badal-sponsored candidate, was defeated by Harjinder Singh Dhami.

Jagir Kaur said when things were under the control of Badal Saheb, the person’s credibility and contribution to the party was the prime focus.

“He was like a father figure to me and never let me down, be it on political or religious matters. It was he who took the courageous step to elevate me as the first woman president of the SGPC. The present SAD leadership lacks that vision and is misguided,” she said.

The SGPC has 175 elected members while 15 are co-opted, including five jathedars of takhts, making the general house of a total of 190 members.

In 1996, 2004 and the last 2011 general election of the Sikh body, SAD had won the majority of seats. Thereafter, in the annual elections for the posts of president, office-bearers and the executives, SAD maintained the dominance with its candidates always winning the top seats.

Many controversies too erupted during Badal’s tenure. In 2011, Badal was conferred with the ‘Fakhr-e-Qaum’ title by the then Jathedar Giani Gurbachan Singh, which caused uproar.

In 2012, in a controversial decision, the SGPC allowed construction of a memorial to Jarnail Singh Bhindranwale and other militants killed during the Operation Blue Star in the Golden Temple complex.

Two years later, the flip-flop over exoneration of controversial dera head Gurmeet Ram Rahim, a series of sacrilege incidents followed by firing, led to the party’s embarrassing defeat in 2017.

A year later, Badal-led SAD leaders sought to offer an “apology” at the Golden Temple over “mistakes that might have been committed inadvertently during their rule”, but in vain.

In 2022, SAD was decimated and the party was struggling to get its Panthic votebank back.

GNDU’s former political department head Prof Jagroop Singh said the things went out of control only after Badal’s next generation took over the controls. “Though the controversies had occurred in Badal’s tenure, he was out of the helm of affairs by then. The actual control was with his successor who lacked that vision. Consequently, the attempts to gain religio-political mileage misfired,” he said.

Former Haryana CM Om Prakash Chautala pays floral tributes to Parkash Singh Badal in Chandigarh on Wednesday. TRIBUNE PHOTO

Tributes pour in

Was head of our family

We are in a state of shock. For the last five decades, Parkash Singh Badal had a relationship with our family. Badal was the head of our family. — Abhay Singh Chautala, son of INLD chief OP Chautala

Fought for truth

Badal was a leader who worked for the country and fought for the truth. He was a tall leader in India who made great sacrifices for the nation. — Farooq Abdullah, Member of Parliament

Will be remembered forever

The SAD patriarch played an important role in Punjab politics. His contribution in bestowing an important place to SAD as a regional party will be remembered forever. — Kultar Singh Sandhwan, Speaker

Strong bond with muslim community

Parkash Singh Badal had a long-standing relationship with the Muslim community. He maintained relations with persons from different cultures. — Maulana Mohammed Usman Rehmani, Shahi Imam

Remained politically active

Badal Sahib remained politically active for nearly 75 years. He has served the state in all capacities, be it MLA, MP, CM or Union Minister. — Gurmeet Singh Khudian, Lambi MLA