 Parkash Singh Badal dominated SGPC for decades : The Tribune India

Parkash Singh Badal dominated SGPC for decades



Tribune News Service

GS Paul

Amritsar, April 26

Ever since the reins of the Shiromani Akali Dal went to Parkash Singh Badal in 1996, the party’s control over Sikh and gurdwara politics from the SGPC platform remained undisputed amid several controversies.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi with SAD chief Sukhbir Singh Badal in Chandigarh on Wednesday.

Control on sikh body

In 1996, 2004 and the last 2011 general election of the Sikh body, SAD won a majority of seats. Thereafter, in the annual elections for the posts of president, office-bearer and the executive, SAD maintained dominance with its candidates always winning maximum seats

Though SAD lost political ground recently, the cash-rich SGPC that controls and determines religious protocols and preaching at prominent Sikh shrines, continued to offer its platform to help the party set its political agenda.

Around two decades ago when Gurcharan Singh Tohra, who headed the SGPC for record 27 terms, passed away, Badal-led SAD established its control over the mini parliament of Sikhs.

The dissident ‘Taksali Akalis’ and the detractors of SAD have joined hands on many occasions to overturn the Badal family’s regime, but in vain.

In the recent annual SGPC elections, four-time SGPC president Bibi Jagir Kaur, who confronted Badal-sponsored candidate, was defeated by Harjinder Singh Dhami.

Jagir Kaur said when things were under the control of Badal Saheb, the person’s credibility and contribution to the party was the prime focus.

“He was like a father figure to me and never let me down, be it on political or religious matters. It was he who took the courageous step to elevate me as the first woman president of the SGPC. The present SAD leadership lacks that vision and is misguided,” she said.

The SGPC has 175 elected members while 15 are co-opted, including five jathedars of takhts, making the general house of a total of 190 members.

In 1996, 2004 and the last 2011 general election of the Sikh body, SAD had won the majority of seats. Thereafter, in the annual elections for the posts of president, office-bearers and the executives, SAD maintained the dominance with its candidates always winning the top seats.

Many controversies too erupted during Badal’s tenure. In 2011, Badal was conferred with the ‘Fakhr-e-Qaum’ title by the then Jathedar Giani Gurbachan Singh, which caused uproar.

In 2012, in a controversial decision, the SGPC allowed construction of a memorial to Jarnail Singh Bhindranwale and other militants killed during the Operation Blue Star in the Golden Temple complex.

Two years later, the flip-flop over exoneration of controversial dera head Gurmeet Ram Rahim, a series of sacrilege incidents followed by firing, led to the party’s embarrassing defeat in 2017.

A year later, Badal-led SAD leaders sought to offer an “apology” at the Golden Temple over “mistakes that might have been committed inadvertently during their rule”, but in vain.

In 2022, SAD was decimated and the party was struggling to get its Panthic votebank back.

GNDU’s former political department head Prof Jagroop Singh said the things went out of control only after Badal’s next generation took over the controls. “Though the controversies had occurred in Badal’s tenure, he was out of the helm of affairs by then. The actual control was with his successor who lacked that vision. Consequently, the attempts to gain religio-political mileage misfired,” he said.

Former Haryana CM Om Prakash Chautala pays floral tributes to Parkash Singh Badal in Chandigarh on Wednesday. TRIBUNE PHOTO

Tributes pour in

Was head of our family

We are in a state of shock. For the last five decades, Parkash Singh Badal had a relationship with our family. Badal was the head of our family. — Abhay Singh Chautala, son of INLD chief OP Chautala

Fought for truth

Badal was a leader who worked for the country and fought for the truth. He was a tall leader in India who made great sacrifices for the nation. — Farooq Abdullah, Member of Parliament

Will be remembered forever

The SAD patriarch played an important role in Punjab politics. His contribution in bestowing an important place to SAD as a regional party will be remembered forever. — Kultar Singh Sandhwan, Speaker

Strong bond with muslim community

Parkash Singh Badal had a long-standing relationship with the Muslim community. He maintained relations with persons from different cultures. — Maulana Mohammed Usman Rehmani, Shahi Imam

Remained politically active

Badal Sahib remained politically active for nearly 75 years. He has served the state in all capacities, be it MLA, MP, CM or Union Minister. — Gurmeet Singh Khudian, Lambi MLA

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Punjab

PM Modi, other leaders pay homage to Parkash Singh Badal in Chandigarh; last rites at native village on Thursday

2
Punjab

Punjab govt declares holiday on April 27; people queue up to pay last respects to Parkash Singh Badal

3
Punjab

Parkash Singh Badal's ‘unfulfilled’ wish, wanted to see Sukhbir and Manpreet together in SAD again, says a relative

4
Nation

Rs 45 crore spent on renovation of Kejriwal's bungalow, claims report; Congress slams AAP

5
Diaspora

Singapore executes Indian-origin man for cannabis trafficking

6
Delhi

Shelly Oberoi of AAP re-elected Delhi mayor; BJP's Shikha Rai withdraws nomination

7
Entertainment

Diljit Dosanjh schools trolls for misunderstanding his Coachella statement

8
Chandigarh

Roads from Transport Light Point to Grain Light Point and from Sukhna Light Point to Transport Light Point to remain closed

9
Nation

10 police personnel, driver killed in blast carried out by Naxalites in Chhattisgarh's Dantewada

10
Chandigarh

Badal's demise: Chandigarh administration declares public holiday on Thursday

Don't Miss

View All
Badal's demise: Chandigarh administration declares public holiday on Thursday
Chandigarh

Badal's demise: Chandigarh administration declares public holiday on Thursday

Punjab govt declares holiday on April 27; people queue up to pay last respects to Parkash Singh Badal
Punjab

Punjab govt declares holiday on April 27; people queue up to pay last respects to Parkash Singh Badal

14,000 vacant posts of primary school teacher belie govt claims
Schools

14,000 vacant posts of primary school teacher belie Punjab Govt claims

From 100 houses in 1844 to a concrete jungle now
Himachal

Shimla: From 100 houses in 1844 to a concrete jungle now

NRI helpline turns out to be Ludhiana trader’s number
Punjab

Punjabi NRI helpline turns out to be Ludhiana trader's number

Shah Rukh Khan hosts model Navpreet Kaur at Mannat, bakes pizza for her; fans want to know how she got so lucky
Entertainment

Shah Rukh Khan hosts model Navpreet Kaur at Mannat, bakes pizza for her; fans want to know how she got so lucky

Breaking the nexus between drug mafia, police, political benefactors
Features

Punjab: Breaking the nexus between drug mafia, police, political benefactors

20 years of Panjab Digital Library: 6.5 crore manuscripts & counting
Features

20 years of Panjab Digital Library: 6.5 crore manuscripts & counting

Top News

Queues of mourners, PM leads tributes

Queues of mourners, PM Modi leads tributes

Union Cabinet resolution condoles Badal’s death

Buzz over SAD, BJP burying the hatchet

Buzz over SAD, BJP burying the hatchet

Xi dials Zelenskyy, offers mediation to end conflict

Xi dials Zelenskyy, offers mediation to end conflict

11 killed as Naxalites blow up police vehicle

11 killed as Naxalites blow up police vehicle

Poonch attack: Man who ‘sheltered’ terrorists detained

Poonch attack: Man who 'sheltered' terrorists detained


Cities

View All

20 hurt as bus crashes after brake failure

20 hurt as bus crashes after brake failure

CKD condoles death of former CM Badal

Call to restore British-era clock atop Hall Gate

After video, traffic cop booked for graft

Play ‘Samma Wali Daang’ highlights farmers’ problems

Ensured big-ticket projects for Bathinda

Parkash Singh Badal ensured big-ticket projects for Bathinda

2 years on, collector rates set for 10% increase in UT

2 years on, collector rates set for 10% increase in UT

13 immigration agents booked for defying order

WTC, Beverly promoters move appellate authority

MC revises rates of 3 commercial grounds

PM's visit triggers snarl-ups in Chandigarh

AAP Mayor Shelly, her deputy Iqbal re-elected unopposed

AAP Mayor Shelly, her deputy Iqbal re-elected unopposed

Delhi CM faces Oppn ire over Rs 45-cr house renovation

Life of ‘Thesaurus Man’ comes alive in documentary

Light rain to bring respite from heat

Akalis, BJP suspend Jalandhar bypoll campaign

Akalis, BJP suspend Jalandhar bypoll campaign

I-T raids continue at premises of pastor

Tributes pour in across party lines

Confusion among staff, students over holiday

Jauramajra visits former MLA Sarhal's native village in Banga

18-year-old beaten to death in Ludhiana, friend gets serious injuries

18-year-old beaten to death in Ludhiana, friend gets serious injuries

Brampton homicide: Canada police issue arrest warrant

Ludhiana ranks third among 12 ‘rising cities’ in country, says survey

Dumping of waste in Gill village pond: Two Ludhiana activists move National Green Tribunal

26 fresh Covid cases in Ludhiana district

CM to attend Pbi varsity’s foundation day celebration

CM to attend Pbi varsity's foundation day celebration

Arhtiyas threaten protest over tardy lifting of wheat

28 new Covid cases surface in district

District Administration earmarks 1.2 km for cycle track