 Parkash Singh Badal: Grand old man of Punjab politics : The Tribune India

Profile

Parkash Singh Badal: Grand old man of Punjab politics

The five-time former Punjab chief minister died at a private hospital in Mohali

Parkash Singh Badal: Grand old man of Punjab politics

Parkash Singh Badal (1927-2023). File photo



PTI

Chandigarh, April 25

Parkash Singh Badal was not the one to give up easily, on life or on politics. Only last year, the Shiromani Akal Dal fielded the patriarch again from home turf Lambi in Punjab’s Muktsar district for the assembly elections.

He lost but entered the record books for being the oldest person to fight an election in the county. This was his 13th electoral battle in a long political career that began when he became the sarpanch of Badal village in Bathinda district.

The five-time former Punjab chief minister died at a private hospital in Mohali near Chandigarh on Tuesday, nine days after he was admitted there with breathing problems. He was 95.

The grand old man of Punjab politics first became chief minister in 1970, heading a coalition government that did not complete its term. He was also the CM in 1977-80, 1997-2002, 2007-12 and 2012-2017.

In the last stage of his career, Badal handed over the reins of the SAD to son Sukhbir Singh Badal, who also became the deputy chief minister under him.

Born on December 8, 1927 in Abul Khurana near Malout, Badal graduated from the Forman Christian College in Lahore. His first political posts were the sarpanch of Badal village and the chairman of the block samiti.

He entered the state assembly from Malout in 1957 as the Congress nominee. In 1969, he won the Gidderbaha assembly seat on the SAD ticket.

When Gurnam Singh, the then chief minister, defected to the Congress, the SAD regrouped. It picked Badal as its leader on March 27, 1970. The SAD formed the government in the state with the support of the Jana Sangh.

He then became then the youngest chief minister in the country, even if the coalition government lasted just a little more than a year.

In 1972, he became the leader of the Opposition in the House, but went on to become the CM again later.

Badal’s governments focused on farmers. One key decision was introducing free electricity for agriculture.

The Akali Dal leader bitterly opposed the idea of the Sutlej Yamuna Link (SYL) canal, meant to share river water with neighbouring Haryana. In 1982, he was arrested for leading an agitation over the project, which is yet to become a reality due to Punjab’s continuing opposition.

Under his leadership, the state assembly passed the controversial Punjab Sutlej Yamuna Link Canal (Transfer of Proprietary Rights) Bill, 2016. This was meant to reverse the progress till then on the project.

His party broke off ties with the Bharatiya Janata Party over the farmers’ agitation against the Centre new agri laws in 2020. He also returned the Padma Vibhushan award he received in 2015.

Badal’s wife Surinder Kaur Badal died of cancer in 2011. They had two children – Sukhbir Singh Badal, the heir to his political legacy, and Parneet Kaur, who is married to former minister Adesh Pratap Singh Kairon.

SAD chief Sukhbir Badal’s wife is Bathinda MP Harsimrat Kaur Badal.

#Mohali #Muktsar #Parkash Singh Badal

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Punjab

Former Punjab CM Parkash Singh Badal dies at 95; cremation at Badal village in Muktsar on Thursday

2
Punjab SIT REPORT BENT COPS

Threatened, chose to keep mum: Ex-DGP Shashi Kant

3
Editorials

Amritpal in the dock

4
Jalandhar

Income tax raid held at Jalandhar pastor's house, other places

5
Chandigarh

Passport offices open on April 29

6
Punjab

Protest against sacrilege incident in Punjab's Morinda continues

7
Nation

Amritpal Singh questioned by IB officers in Assam's Dibrugarh jail

8
Punjab

NIA conducts raids against PFI cadres in Punjab's Ludhiana, UP, Bihar, Goa

9
Nation

Supreme Court issues notices to Delhi government, others on women wrestlers’ petition for FIR against WFI president

10
Punjab

President Murmu, PM Modi, Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann and leaders across party lines condole demise of SAD patriarch Parkash Singh Badal

Don't Miss

View All
14,000 vacant posts of primary school teacher belie govt claims
Schools

14,000 vacant posts of primary school teacher belie Punjab Govt claims

From 100 houses in 1844 to a concrete jungle now
Himachal

Shimla: From 100 houses in 1844 to a concrete jungle now

NRI helpline turns out to be Ludhiana trader’s number
Punjab

Punjabi NRI helpline turns out to be Ludhiana trader's number

Shah Rukh Khan hosts model Navpreet Kaur at Mannat, bakes pizza for her; fans want to know how she got so lucky
Entertainment

Shah Rukh Khan hosts model Navpreet Kaur at Mannat, bakes pizza for her; fans want to know how she got so lucky

Breaking the nexus between drug mafia, police, political benefactors
Features

Punjab: Breaking the nexus between drug mafia, police, political benefactors

20 years of Panjab Digital Library: 6.5 crore manuscripts & counting
Features

20 years of Panjab Digital Library: 6.5 crore manuscripts & counting

Amritpal Singh arrested from Punjab's Rode village
Punjab

Fugitive Amritpal Singh arrested from Punjab's Rode village; taken to Assam's Dibrugarh jail

2022 ‘fifth warmest year’ on record
Nation

2022 'fifth warmest year' on record

Top News

Former Punjab CM Parkash Singh Badal passes away — youngest sarpanch, youngest CM, oldest CM

Former Punjab CM Parkash Singh Badal dies at 95; cremation at Badal village in Muktsar on Thursday

He lost Assembly election twice in his over 75-year politica...

Parkash Singh Badal: Grand old man of Punjab politics

Parkash Singh Badal: Grand old man of Punjab politics

The five-time former Punjab chief minister died at a private...

Centre declares two-day national mourning as mark of respect to Parkash Singh Badal

Centre declares two-day national mourning as mark of respect to Parkash Singh Badal

National flag to fly at half mast; MHA sends wireless notifi...

PM Modi, CM Mann condole demise of SAD patriarch Parkash Singh Badal

President Murmu, PM Modi, Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann and leaders across party lines condole demise of SAD patriarch Parkash Singh Badal

'Badal was a colossal figure, his demise personal loss for m...

Delhi excise policy case: CBI files supplementary charge sheet against Manish Sisodia

Delhi excise policy case: CBI names Manish Sisodia for 1st time in supplementary chargesheet

Agency has also named Hyderabad-based CA Butchi Babu Gorantl...


Cities

View All

Fire destroys goods in Indira Colony house

Fire destroys goods in Indira Colony house

SGPC lawyers' panel meets Amritpal Singh's kin

120-gm heroin seized, one arrested

Two booked for molesting woman

2 illegal constructions demolished

Centre firm on disinvestment, Bathinda HIL staffers in a fix

Centre firm on disinvestment, Bathinda HIL staffers in a fix

Killing averted, 2 gangsters held

Kidney racket: Dera Bassi hospital’s clinical director booked

Kidney racket: Dera Bassi hospital’s clinical director booked

Army Western Command chief bats for indigenous production of defence equipment

Four new dog-catching vans to give more teeth to Chandigarh MC staff

Dera Bassi tragedy: SDM-led team to look for lapses at meat plant today

Boy stabbed in Sector 25, three juveniles nabbed

Delhi excise policy case: CBI files supplementary charge sheet against Manish Sisodia

Delhi excise policy case: CBI names Manish Sisodia for 1st time in supplementary chargesheet

Drone spotted over Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal’s residence, probe underway: Police

Ahead of poll, AAP councillor joins BJP

Manish Sisodia's wife admitted to Delhi hospital

Extend welfare schemes to all 13L workers: Kejriwal to labour officials

Income tax raid held on Jalandhar pastor’s house, other places

Income tax raid held at Jalandhar pastor's house, other places

Sanitary workers threaten to stop work if demands not met

4 hurt as fight breaks out in Kapurthala gurdwara

Jalandhar byelection: Nomination withdrawal over, 19 left in fray

19 candidates allotted symbols

34 government depts owe ~250 cr to PSPCL

34 government depts owe Rs 250 cr to PSPCL

MC’s anti-rabies drive remains a non-starter

Smart City Advisory Forum meet dwells on Buddha Nullah pollution

CM honours12 medallists from dist

Illegal sex determination centre busted

Two friends found dead near bus stand

Two friends found dead near bus stand

Truck rams into 3 cars in Bhadson

e-vehicle shuttle service for girls soon, says Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann

Man held for ‘strangulating’ wife over marital dispute

In-laws arrested for abetting suicide