Parkash Singh Badal hospitalised; condition stable

Chandigarh, June 6
Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) patriarch Parkash Singh Badal was on Monday evening admitted to the PGIMER here following gastric-related complaints, hospital sources said.
The 94-year-old former Chief Minister has been admitted to the Advanced Cardiac Centre of the PGIMER and was undergoing a medical examination, they said. Badal had some gastric-related problems, but his condition is stable. The SAD leader is being looked after by a team of doctors, the sources said.
Earlier this year, Badal had contracted Covid. In February, he was taken to a private hospital in Mohali for a post-Covid health check-up. He had undergone a cardiac and pulmonary check-up too.
Prior to this, Badal was on January 24 discharged from a hospital in Ludhiana where he was admitted after he tested positive for Covid.
