Parkash Singh Badal loses after 50 yrs; SAD's worst-ever show in Punjab

Vishav Bharti
Chandigarh, March 10
Former CMs Parkash Singh Badal, Capt Amarinder Singh and Rajinder Kaur Bhattal and incumbent CM Charanjit Channi were among the stalwarts who tasted a crushing defeat in the Assembly polls. The biggest upset was in Lambi where SAD patriarch and five-time CM Badal, whose career spans over seven decades, lost his traditional seat to AAP’s Gurmeet Khudian by 11,357 votes. After being elected as sarpanch, Badal had won his first Assembly poll in 1957 and had remained invincible since 1969.
Two-time CM and Punjab Lok Congress chief Amarinder couldn’t defend his citadel Patiala, losing to Ajitpal Kohli of the AAP by 19,697 votes. Ex-CM Bhattal finished third from Lehra and lost to AAP’s Barinder Kumar Goyal Vakeel. CM Channi lost both from Chamkaur Sahib and Bhadaur by 7,833 and 37,220 votes to AAP’s Dr Charanjit Singh and Labh Singh Ugoke, respectively.
SAD chief Sukhbir Singh Badal lost by 30,374 votes to AAP’s Jagdeep Kamboj from Jalalabad. Amritsar East sprang a surprise with both PCC chief Navjot Sidhu and SAD stalwart Bikram Majithia losing to greenhorn Jeevan Jot Kaur of the AAP.
Finance Minister Manpreet Singh Badal lost to AAP’s Jagroop Gill from Bathinda Urban by 62,319 votes.
Margin of defeat
- PS Badal loses by 11,357 votes
- Capt Amarinder by 19,697 votes
- Channi loses Bhadaur & Chamkaur Sahib by 7,833 and 37,220 votes
- Rajinder Bhattal at spot 3 in Lehra
- Sukhbir loses by 30,374 votes
- Sidhu loses Amritsar East seat by 6,750 votes, Majithia stands third
- Manpreet loses by 62,319 votes
Highest margin
Sunam: 74,811
Lowest margin
Jalandhar-Central: 247
#capt amarinder singh #charanjit channi #parkash singh badal #rajinder kaur bhattal
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top Stories
LIVE Updates: Punjab CM, ministers to take oath on March 16
Bhagwant Mann leaves for New Delhi to meet Arvind Kejriwal
Kejriwal's Inquilab: AAP bags 92 seats, a record in Punjab
Angry Punjab voter punishes feudal leaders | Channi, his10 m...
Second innings for UP CM Yogi Adityanath
First to retain power in UP since ’91 | BJP’s historic 4-1 w...
Change will be visible in a month in Punjab: Bhagwant Mann
Flanked by his mother and sister, Mann addresses people outs...