Parkash Singh Badal loses after 50 yrs; SAD's worst-ever show in Punjab

Tribune News Service

Vishav Bharti

Chandigarh, March 10

Former CMs Parkash Singh Badal, Capt Amarinder Singh and Rajinder Kaur Bhattal and incumbent CM Charanjit Channi were among the stalwarts who tasted a crushing defeat in the Assembly polls. The biggest upset was in Lambi where SAD patriarch and five-time CM Badal, whose career spans over seven decades, lost his traditional seat to AAP’s Gurmeet Khudian by 11,357 votes. After being elected as sarpanch, Badal had won his first Assembly poll in 1957 and had remained invincible since 1969.

Two-time CM and Punjab Lok Congress chief Amarinder couldn’t defend his citadel Patiala, losing to Ajitpal Kohli of the AAP by 19,697 votes. Ex-CM Bhattal finished third from Lehra and lost to AAP’s Barinder Kumar Goyal Vakeel. CM Channi lost both from Chamkaur Sahib and Bhadaur by 7,833 and 37,220 votes to AAP’s Dr Charanjit Singh and Labh Singh Ugoke, respectively.

SAD chief Sukhbir Singh Badal lost by 30,374 votes to AAP’s Jagdeep Kamboj from Jalalabad. Amritsar East sprang a surprise with both PCC chief Navjot Sidhu and SAD stalwart Bikram Majithia losing to greenhorn Jeevan Jot Kaur of the AAP.

Finance Minister Manpreet Singh Badal lost to AAP’s Jagroop Gill from Bathinda Urban by 62,319 votes.

Margin of defeat

PS Badal loses by 11,357 votes

Capt Amarinder by 19,697 votes

Channi loses Bhadaur & Chamkaur Sahib by 7,833 and 37,220 votes

Rajinder Bhattal at spot 3 in Lehra

Sukhbir loses by 30,374 votes

Sidhu loses Amritsar East seat by 6,750 votes, Majithia stands third

Manpreet loses by 62,319 votes

Highest margin

Sunam: 74,811

Lowest margin

Jalandhar-Central: 247

#capt amarinder singh #charanjit channi #parkash singh badal #rajinder kaur bhattal