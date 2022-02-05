Parkash Singh Badal to undergo health check-up at Mohali's Fortis

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh February 5

Five-time Chief Minister of Punjab Parkash Singh Badal visited Fortis Mohali on Satuday as a part of his regular periodic check-up.

This was stated by his long time confidant and Advisor, Harcharan Bains.

In a statement released through the party office, Bains said Badal was advised regular bi-weekly or tri-weekly precautionary check-ups and he has been maintaining this periodic regimen, especially after being affected Covid.

The senior leader has been routinely and daily interacting with people in the ongoing election campaign in the state, said Bains.