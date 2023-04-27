Parkash Singh Badal’s granddaughters light the pyre along with Sukhbir

Archit Watts
Badal (Muktsar), April 27
Akali stalwart Parkash Singh Badal was cremated with full state honours on Thursday. His granddaughters lit the pyre along with Sukhbir Badal. Lighting of pyre is traditionally considered a male preserve.
SAD president Sukhbir Singh Badal lit the pyre along with the grand-daughters of the former chief minister and grandsons - to send a strong message of women empowerment in keeping with the teachings of the Gurus.
Besides SAD president Sukhbir Badal, his daughters Harkirat and Gurleen and Manpreet Badal’s daughter Ria lit the pyre.
Manpreet Badal and Adeish Partap Kairon’s sons - Anantvir, Arjun and Jai also lit the pyre of their grandfather.
