Parkash Singh Badal’s kin take charge in Lambi

Lambi (Muktsar), February 6
SAD patron Parkash Singh Badal has roped in relatives and lieutenants on his home turf Lambi for campaigning. While the former CM himself toured villages, he is away to Chandigarh for his post Covid health check-up. He is, however, reaching out to party activists over the phone.
With Badal and SAD chief Sukhbir Badal assigning election duties to close relatives, including Major Bhupinder Singh Dhillon, his son Amarvir Singh Bawa Dhillon, Paramjit Singh Lalli Badal and Pawanpreet Singh Bobby Badal, the latter have been holding door-to-door campaign in villages.
Meanwhile, AAP candidate Gurmeet Singh Khudian has been touring villages of the constituency. The Congress has fielded Jagpal Singh Abulkhurana, whose family members are going door to door in villages.
