Parkash Singh Badal's ‘unfulfilled’ wish, wanted to see Sukhbir and Manpreet together in SAD again, says a relative

Tribune News Service

Archit Watts

Muktsar, April 26

Not just Akalis, but former Chief Minister Parkash Singh Badal’s rivals, too, are remembering him as a great leader, saying that his death has created a void in the state politics.

Badal was known for his simplicity, accessibility, punctuality and humility. He always appealed to the public to maintain communal harmony and brotherhood. He was a strong critic of the Congress and never missed a chance to speak about the attack on the Golden Temple in his speeches.

In his public addresses, he used to appeal to the public to always maintain peace and communal harmony in the state. Some of his relatives say, “Badal sahib never took anything personal. He always kept his cards close to the chest and never looked worried in his long political career.”

He worked for the welfare of the downtrodden, introduced several schemes during his tenure as CM and always addressed youngsters as ‘Kaka ji’’ and elderly persons as ‘Sahib’.

During his sangat darshan (public meeting) programmes as a chief minister, he used to ask the public one question, “How many of you are aware about Moti Ram Mehra ji?” Though he was never seen upset, yet whenever there was chaos in his public meeting, he used to say, “Chalo ji, fer hun mai challya.” Further, when he wanted to skip a query of mediapersons, he never flatly refused to answer but preferred to say, “Kaka ji tuhanu sawaal puchhna nahi aaya.”

He often said, “Mai aavdi zindagi vich kade kise di koi shikayat nahi kiti.” Badal always raised his voice that a law should be made so that no elected representative can change his political outfit, saying, “Party maa hundi hai te jehda aavdi party chhad gya, oh kade kise da nahi ho sakda.”

He was so fond of agriculture that when the doctors advised him to rest, he used to ask his personal staff to send videos of his fields. On the controversial SYL canal issue, he used to say, “Eh nahar mai kade banan nahi deni, chahe meinu jail jana paye ya aavda khoon hi dena paye.”

One of Badal’s relatives said on Wednesday that he was seen upset just twice in the past few years. “He was seen emotional only when Bibi ji (Badal’s wife) passed away and later when Dass ji (Badal’s younger brother Gurdas Badal) passed away). Badal sahib left just one wish unfulfilled as he always wanted to see both Sukhbir and Manpreet (Badal’s nephew) together in the Akali Dal. Though he tried, yet couldn’t make it happen.”

Badal till, a few years ago, used to wake up early at 4.30 am and exercise. Besides, he used to perform ‘paath’ thrice daily. When he was the CM, he used to read newspapers early in the morning and immediately speak to the officers concerned to get their direct feedback on important issues. He used to take a siesta. He was early to bed as he used to sleep around 8 pm.