Parliamentary polls: Punjab Congress leaders oppose coalition with AAP

Tribune News Service

Rajmeet Singh

Chandigarh, September 5

Shortly after Punjab Finance Minister Harpal Singh Cheema said the Aam Aadmi Party would contest the parliamentary polls in the state in alliance with Congress “in order to save the country”, state Congress leaders on Tuesday strongly opposed any coalition with the ruling party in Punjab for the general elections.

There are total 13 parliamentary seats in Punjab, besides that of Chandigarh. Presently, congress has six MPs from Punjab.

During a meeting of party leaders and senior Congress leaders at Punjab Congress Bhavan, a number of those present raised their hand to oppose any alliance with AAP.

At least three former ministers, who were present in the meeting, strongly opposed any such alliance. It was pointed out that any coalition with only result in revival of Akali Dal as Congress workers were against any such move. The PPCC chief and leader of opposition were asked to strongly take up the case with high command during a party meeting on the sidelines of the CWC meeting to be held in Hyderabad on September 16.

Reacting to the state Congress’ reaction over forging an alliance with the AAP, Finance Minister Harpal Cheema said “the reaction of the Punjab unit does not mean anything because the national leaderships have decided to contest the elections together. Brushing aside our differences, we are fighting together to stop the BJP from succeeding in its efforts to silence all opposition in the country which is very dangerous for our democracy”.

The PPCC chief said as such no resolution was passed but the leaders expressed their resentment to any alliance with AAP and have sought that their concerns be conveyed to the party high command.

In today’s meeting, leaders were of the opinion that their role as the principal opposition party would come to an end with this alliance.

“Not just our cadres but also our leaders will start moving out. We shall not be able to attack the ruling party, which has been our main agenda,” they said in the meeting.

#Aam Aadmi Party AAP #Amrinder Singh Raja Warring #Congress #Harpal Cheema