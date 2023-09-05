Parliamentary polls: Punjab Congress leaders oppose coalition with AAP

Rajmeet Singh
Chandigarh, September 5
Shortly after Punjab Finance Minister Harpal Singh Cheema said the Aam Aadmi Party would contest the parliamentary polls in the state in alliance with Congress “in order to save the country”, state Congress leaders on Tuesday strongly opposed any coalition with the ruling party in Punjab for the general elections.
There are total 13 parliamentary seats in Punjab, besides that of Chandigarh. Presently, congress has six MPs from Punjab.
During a meeting of party leaders and senior Congress leaders at Punjab Congress Bhavan, a number of those present raised their hand to oppose any alliance with AAP.
At least three former ministers, who were present in the meeting, strongly opposed any such alliance. It was pointed out that any coalition with only result in revival of Akali Dal as Congress workers were against any such move. The PPCC chief and leader of opposition were asked to strongly take up the case with high command during a party meeting on the sidelines of the CWC meeting to be held in Hyderabad on September 16.
Reacting to the state Congress’ reaction over forging an alliance with the AAP, Finance Minister Harpal Cheema said “the reaction of the Punjab unit does not mean anything because the national leaderships have decided to contest the elections together. Brushing aside our differences, we are fighting together to stop the BJP from succeeding in its efforts to silence all opposition in the country which is very dangerous for our democracy”.
The PPCC chief said as such no resolution was passed but the leaders expressed their resentment to any alliance with AAP and have sought that their concerns be conveyed to the party high command.
In today’s meeting, leaders were of the opinion that their role as the principal opposition party would come to an end with this alliance.
“Not just our cadres but also our leaders will start moving out. We shall not be able to attack the ruling party, which has been our main agenda,” they said in the meeting.
#Aam Aadmi Party AAP #Amrinder Singh Raja Warring #Congress #Harpal Cheema
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Supreme Court reserves its verdict on batch of pleas challenging abrogation of Article 370
A five-judge bench headed by Chief Justice DY Chandrachud re...
Renaming India as Bharat on Parliamentary special session agenda? Political war rages
Jairam and others question President of Bharat invite, Nadda...
Row over President's G20 invite: Citizens free to call India or Bharat, SC had said while dismissing PIL in 2016
‘Bharat or India? You want to call it Bharat, go right ahead...
Parliamentary polls: Punjab Congress leaders oppose coalition with AAP
PPCC chief Raja Warring says as such no resolution was passe...
India announces 15-member squad for cricket World Cup; Prasidh Krishna, Tilak Varma fail to make the cut
Both KL Rahul and Ishan Kishan included