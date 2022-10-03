Parmal variety of paddy sells above MSP in Fazilka

Praful Chander Nagpal

Fazilka, October 2

Farmers are upbeat as the parmal variety of paddy is being sold above the MSP, while the basmati too is fetching 20 per cent higher prices as compared to the last year’s rate in the Fazilka grain market.

Sources said 187 metric tonne of the parmal variety of paddy had arrived in the Fazilka grain market so far. The paddy has been purchased by private traders at the rate of Rs 2,080 to 2,090 per quintal as compared to the MSP of Rs 2,060 per quintal.

Similarly, the early variety of basmati has fetched up to Rs 3,671 per quintal as compared to the last year’s rate of Rs 2,700 to 2,800 per quintal. Experts said the popular aromatic 1121 variety of basmati that would hit the market in a few days might sell for over Rs 4,000 per quintal.

A total of 329 MT of 1509 early variety of the basmati had arrived in the grain markets of Fazilka district till Saturday.

Expressing satisfaction over the rates, Sushil Kumar, a farmer of Muthianwali village, said they would be able to earn profit despite the fact that the yield had come down due to inclement weather.

Talking about arrangements for procurement, Ravinder Kamboj, vice-president, Bhartiya Kisan Union (Khosa), said no proper drinking water facilities had been provided in the grain market.

Farmers also said more toilets were needed as almost 3,000-4,000 farmers, labourers and other people were visiting the grain market daily. They also demanded construction of a boundary wall of the cotton yard to prevent theft.

