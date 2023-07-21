Parole to dera chief upsets Takht, SGPC

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, July 20

Frequent parole granted to controversial Dera Sacha Sauda chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh has upset Akal Takht and the SGPC.

Akal Takht Jathedar Raghbir Singh said the one who was serving a sentence for rape and murder was again granted a 30-day parole today, whereas scores of Bandi Singhs (Sikh political prisoners) were still languishing behind the bars without relief. SGPC president Harjinder Singh Dhami too strongly objected to the repeated paroles.

#Akal Takht #Dera Sacha Sauda #Gurmeet Ram Rahim #SGPC #Sikhs