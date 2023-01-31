Paroles to Dera Sacha Sauda head Gurmeet Ram Rahim spreading discord: Harsimrat Kaur Badal

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, January 30

SAD leader Harsimrat Kaur Badal today said repeated paroles to rapist Gurmeet Ram Rahim by the ruling dispensation were spreading communal disharmony.

Harsimrat, giving her views at the all-party meeting on the eve of the Budget session of Parliament, said, “There should be one law for all.” She said the manner in which paroles and remissions were being granted to rapists and murderers was disturbing.

“The Sikh community is hurt that while all this is happening, the commitment made by PM Narendra Modi on the 550th birth anniversary of Guru Nanak Dev in 2019 to free all the Sikh detainees (Bandi Singhs) has not been implemented till now,” she said.

