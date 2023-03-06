Part of ZP building occupied by cops vacated after objection

Tribune News Service

Faridkot, March 5

The move to establish a new police station in the town to control the rising crime graph has stirred a controversy.

A day after the new police station was started in a portion of Zila Parishad building, the parishad authorities approached the district administration yesterday, calling the occupation of their building as illegal.

Kirandeep Kaur, chairperson, Zila Parishad, said there was no permission by the authority to use a portion of the building as police station. They came to know about the new police station and raised the matter with Chief Executive Officer of the Zila Parishad Lakhwinder Singh Randhawa, ADC (D).

After the district administration made interference, the police vacated the Zila Parishad building.

Interestingly, Gurdit Singh Sekhon, MLA, Faridkot, opened the new City Police Station-2 on March 2. He had taken a meeting with all staff members of this new police station. The MLA said he was not having any information about the status of the building. He went to take a meeting of staff members of this new police station just to inspire them for good work.

Gurmail Singh, SHO of this new police station, said they had not established the new thana in the building. They were using a hall of the building for a meeting purpose only. Randhawa said the issue was sorted out.

Many portions of the Zila Parishad complex were also lying unused and the police wanted to use a part of this complex as a temporary police station, said sources. However, after the Zila Parishad authorities objected to the use of the building, they had decided not to indulge in any confrontation, said a senior official.