 Partap Bajwa asks Navjot Sidhu not to set up his ‘own stage’; infighting in Punjab Congress to fore : The Tribune India

Join Whatsapp Channel

  • Punjab
  • Partap Bajwa asks Navjot Sidhu not to set up his ‘own stage’; infighting in Punjab Congress to fore

Partap Bajwa asks Navjot Sidhu not to set up his ‘own stage’; infighting in Punjab Congress to fore

No notable senior leader from Punjab Congress was part of the December 17 rally in which Navjot Sidhu had targeted AAP government for allegedly ‘failing’ to deliver on promises made before the 2022 elections

Partap Bajwa asks Navjot Sidhu not to set up his ‘own stage’; infighting in Punjab Congress to fore

Punjab Congress leaders Navjot Singh Sidhu and Partap Singh Bajwa. Tribune file



PTI

Chandigarh, December 20

Infighting in the Punjab Congress has come to the fore with senior party leader Partap Singh Bajwa asking former state unit chief Navjot Singh Sidhu to join the party’s programmes instead of setting up his “own stage” while referring to the former cricketer’s December 17 rally in Bathinda.

Though the former cricketer did not react, five former MLAs, who are always seen with Sidhu, on Wednesday retorted that neither the former Punjab Congress chief nor they were invited to the events of the state unit.

Later, nine party leaders, including an MLA, demanded that the party high command show Sidhu the door as “his actions often work against the interests of the party as a whole”.

The factionalism in the Punjab Congress was witnessed days after Sidhu held a rally in Bathinda. No notable senior leader from the state unit was part of the December 17 rally in which Sidhu had targeted the AAP government for allegedly “failing” to deliver on promises made before the 2022 elections.

Reacting to Sidhu’s rally, Bajwa on Tuesday said, “I just request Sidhu Saab that he should act with some maturity.”

“If this ‘Jamaat’ (Congress party) has given you the respect, digest it. Do not do such an act. When you were the PPCC president, you saw that you brought (Congress) from 78 (seats in 2017) to 18 (seats in 2022). Now what more he wants, ask him,” Bajwa said while replying to a question from reporters regarding Sidhu’s rally.

Bajwa, who is the leader of opposition in the Punjab Assembly, asked Sidhu to participate in the party’s events.

“I urge him to go with the party cadre, come to the stages of the party. After two days, we planned protests in Jagraon and Phagwara. Come to that stage and speak what you want to speak. Setting up ‘apna nawan akhara’ (own stage) is not a good thing. No Punjab Congress man considers it good,” Bajwa said.

The Qadian MLA said that “when we are in a party, we cannot have separate stages” and invited Sidhu to participate in the December 21-22 protests against the state government.

Sidhu himself refused to say anything but he posted on X the reaction of five former MLAs - Rajinder Singh, Raminder Amla, Jagdev Singh Kamalu, Maheshinder Singh and Nazar Singh Manshahia - and a few other leaders to Bajwa’s remarks.

The former MLAs said in their post that they and Sidhu are not invited to Punjab Congress functions.

“And if we held a rally on the invitation of party workers for the betterment of Congress and when there was a gathering of over eight thousand people, why are we being called bad instead of being encouraged,” they said in the post.

They said they were working for the betterment of the party. “But why were we being discriminated against in the party because of our closeness with Sidhu,” they said.

They slammed Bajwa and accused him of not organising any event for the last one month while they were constantly posing tough questions to the state government.

Meanwhile, Gurdaspur MLA Barindermeet Singh Pahra and former MLAs Kulbir Singh Zira, Inderbir Singh Bolaria, Lakhvir Singh Lakha, Davinder Singh Ghubaya, Amit Vij, Punjab Youth Congress chief Mohit Mohindra and party leaders Navjot Singh Dahiya and Khushbaz Singh Jattana issued a joint statement demanding that Sidhu be removed from the party.

“It is time that the Congress high command shows former PCC chief Navjot Singh Sidhu the door. Even though we respect him as the former chief of the Punjab Congress, his actions often work against the interests of the party as a whole,” they said.

“His indiscipline in dealing with political matters usually goes against the collective efforts of the Congress. This was evident as under his leadership, Congress in Punjab went from winning 78 seats in the 2017 elections to winning mere 18 seats during the 2022 elections,” according to the statement.

“As the president of Punjab Congress, it was Sidhu’s duty to ensure that the party held a strong position in the 2022 elections, a duty in which he failed miserably,” they said.

“Navjot Sidhu has had a history of being opposite to the collective stand of the Congress. The way he acts clearly shows he is not a team player, which always diminishes the efforts of the party and its workers,” the statement read.

“It is essential to remember that Sidhu was sitting right beside the senior party leadership when Charanjit Singh Channi was announced as the CM face for the 2022 elections. But still, instead of standing with the party, he chose his own glorification agenda which led him to do things which hurt the party’s prospects massively,” they said.

The Tribune is now available on WhatsApp Channels. Click here to get all the latest updates from us on WhatsApp.

#Congress #Navjot Sidhu #Partap Singh Bajwa


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Amritsar

Gangster killed following encounter with police in Punjab’s Amritsar

2
India

'Ready to look into it'; PM Modi reacts to Khalistani leader Gurpatwant Pannun's 'murder plot' in US

3
Trending

When Preity Zinta bought wrong player for Punjab Kings at IPL auction, know what happened next

4
Punjab

At 20.6%, Punjab’s Class X dropout highest in North India

5
Punjab

Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal to skip ED summons again, attend Vipassana camp in Punjab

6
Punjab

14 years on, Punjab Vigilance arrests ex-MLA Satwant Mohi in job scam, five more booked

7
Punjab

Druglord Akshay Chhabra booked by STF for running racket from Ludhiana jail

8
Punjab

In Parliament, Bathinda MP Harsimrat Badal seeks release of 'Bandi Singhs'

9
India

Lok Sabha passes 3 criminal law bills in absence of 97 suspended MPs

10
World

Pakistani couple in Italy jailed for killing 18-year-old daughter for rejecting arranged marriage

Don't Miss

View All
When Preity Zinta bought wrong player for Punjab Kings at IPL auctions, know what happens next
Trending

When Preity Zinta bought wrong player for Punjab Kings at IPL auction, know what happened next

Watch viral video of a series of cars bump into each other on Bengaluru road
Trending

Watch viral video of a series of cars bump into each other on Bengaluru road

Dawood Ibrahim was linked to this Bollywood actress, her career ended after their photos watching cricket match went viral
Trending

Dawood Ibrahim was linked to this Bollywood actress, her career ended after their photos watching cricket match went viral

Braving cold, Karnal school students attend classes in open
Haryana

Braving cold, Karnal school students attend classes in open

Punjab announces 4% hike in dearness allowance to its employees
Punjab

Punjab announces 4% hike in dearness allowance to its employees

Dawood Ibrahim ‘poisoned, critical' in Karachi; India, Pakistan abuzz with speculation over terrorist’s health status
World

Is Dawood Ibrahim 'poisoned, critical' in Karachi? India, Pakistan abuzz with speculation over terrorist's health status

Smog hampers migration, 20% dip in number of winged visitors to Sultanpur
Haryana

Smog hampers migration, 20% dip in number of winged visitors to Gurugram's Sultanpur National Park

State’s first tulip garden to come up at PAU
Punjab

Punjab's first tulip garden to come up at PAU, Ludhiana

Top News

Lok Sabha passes 3 criminal law bills; seek to establish justice system based on Indian thinking, says Amit Shah

Lok Sabha passes 3 criminal law bills in absence of 97 suspended MPs

New criminal laws to replace IPC, CrPC and Indian Evidence A...

‘Community service’ as punishment for 6 offences: Key points of Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita which will replace IPC

‘Community service’ as punishment for 6 offences: Key points of Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita which will replace IPC

20 new offences added in BNS | Definition of ‘movable proper...

2 more opposition MPs suspended from Lok Sabha; total 143 opposition MPs suspended from Parliament so far

Two more opposition members suspended from Lok Sabha; total 143 suspended from both Houses

Thomas Chazhikadan of Kerala Congress (Mani) and A M Ariff o...

Indian national charged in US: India's ties with Canada may have undergone ‘a tonal shift’, says PM Trudeau

Indian national charged in US: India's ties with Canada may have undergone ‘a tonal shift’, says PM Trudeau

Says the US indictment appears to have convinced the Indian ...

Partap Bajwa asks Navjot Sidhu not to set up his ‘own stage’; infighting in Punjab Congress to fore

Partap Bajwa asks Navjot Sidhu not to set up his ‘own stage’; infighting in Punjab Congress to fore

No notable senior leader from Punjab Congress was part of th...


Cities

View All

Cop injured as encounter breaks out in Amritsar’s Jandiala Guru

Gangster killed following encounter with police in Punjab’s Amritsar

Commercial activity on slip roads stalls traffic movement in Amritsar

Dera Baba Nanak youth murdered in New Zealand

Ban on plastic kite flying string goes up in smoke

Few takers for school transport launched by Punjab govt

Cops raid drugs hotspots

Bathinda: Cops raid drugs hotspots

Mayoral polls approaching, councillors ‘offered’ big deals

Chandigarh: Mayoral polls approaching, councillors ‘offered’ big deals

Interstate burglars’ gang busted, 4 arrested by Chandigarh police

Former cop loses Rs 20.75 lakh to online fraud in Chandigarh

Chandigarh: In 4 years, Excise Dept misses revenue target by Rs 369 crore

From two in 2018, bird-hit incidents mount to 25 at Chandigarh airport: MoS

Actor Jacqueline Fernandez moves court to restrain alleged conman Chandrasekhar from issuing statements about her

Actor Jacqueline Fernandez moves court to restrain alleged conman Chandrasekhar from issuing statements about her

Bill passed to extend protection to unauthorised colonies till 2026

9-yr-old girl abducted, raped, murdered; landlord arrested

Man-on-bonnet video: Govt issues show-cause notice to minibus owner

Delhi air improves from ‘very poor’ to ‘poor’

Hockey players brought glory

Hockey players brought glory

Two die as car falls into pond

2 more pistols, revolver recovered from smugglers

Missing Jalandhar youth found dead in London

Antarctica expedition’s success was icing on cake for Dr Sehra

MC’s ~257-crore push to infra development in city

MC’s Rs 257-crore push to infra development in city

Gang making extortion calls to bizmen busted, trio held

Two nabbed with 3.5 kg of hashish

Property tax: Avail benefit of one time settlement scheme by December 31

Druglord Akshay Chhabra booked by STF for running racket from Ludhiana jail

Day 2: Protests continue on Punjabi University campus in Patiala

Day 2: Protests continue on Punjabi University campus in Patiala

Patiala DC releases poster to create awareness about swine flu

Vice Chancellor kicks off 10-day math workshop

PSPCL files petition with regulatory body over solar energy supply from next year

Punjabi University lads win match against PSPCL in all-India hockey meet