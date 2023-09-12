Partap Singh Bajwa attacks Punjab Govt over drug menace

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, September 11

Leader of Opposition Partap Singh Bajwa on Monday condemned the AAP-led state government over its “inability to rein in the rapidly growing drug abuse in the state”.

“Under the 18-month regime of AAP, Punjab has been on the verge of becoming the drug capital of the country,” Bajwa said. He even cited a viral video of two youngsters injecting drugs near Bathinda’s Santpura Road.

