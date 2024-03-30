Partap Singh Bajwa dares Punjab CM to initiate probe into ‘Operation Lotus’

Chandigarh, March 29
The Leader of the Opposition (LoP), Partap Singh Bajwa, today dared Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann-led AAP government to take legal action against the BJP over its claims of “Operation Lotus”.
Bajwa said, “AAP has been talking about ‘Operation Lotus’ since September 2022. CM Bhagwant Mann, who also holds the Home portfolio, must explain why the investigation has not been concluded in the past 18 months.”
The LoP said Jalandhar (West) MLA, Sheetal Angural, who recently joined the saffron party had then claimed that he was offered Rs 25 crore to join the BJP. As Angural has now joined the BJP, does it means he had accepted the offer, said Bajwa.
“The AAP government is still not initiating any action against people or party behind ‘Operation Lotus’. Though their leaders knew what was happening within the party, AAP failed to take any action,” added Bajwa.
“Now, Mann is calling Jalandhar MP Sushil Kumar Rinku and Angural traitors. Wasn’t Rinku a traitor when he left the Congress and joined AAP last year?” asked the LoP.
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
India doesn't need lessons on rule of law, says Vice President after US, UN, Germany comment on Arvind Kejriwal’s arrest
VP made the remarks while attending a programme to inaugurat...
8 migrants from Asia die in boat accident off Mexico's southern Pacific coast
Most migrants travel by land, but some pay to make the journ...
Activist Navdeep Jalbera arrested from Mohali ahead of farmers' gathering on Sunday
He was produced in a court that remanded him in the custody ...