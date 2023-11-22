Partap Singh Bajwa moves Punjab and Haryana High Court over 'bias' against Opposition MLAs

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, November 21

Leader of the Opposition Partap Singh Bajwa has moved the Punjab and Haryana High Court seeking directions to the state and other respondents to give equal and fair representation/coverage to the opposition MLAs during the live broadcast of the Vidhan Sabha session.

In his petition yet to come up for hearing, Bajwa added that the action of the respondents to discriminate against the Opposition MLAs and violating their right to equality and freedom of speech and expression was discriminatory, unjust, arbitrary and against the fundamental rights envisaged in the Constitution.

The petitioner has also annexed various shots of the Vidhan Sabha stating that it showcases discrimination and inequality meted out to the Opposition MLAs.

“The MLAs of the Opposition and MLAs of the government are both representatives of their constituencies, hence the discrimination trickles down to subjecting their constituents to discrimination,” he added.

The petition is to come up for hearing before the Bench of Acting Chief Justice Ritu Bahri and Justice Nidhi Gupta on Wednesday.

