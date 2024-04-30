Partap Singh Bajwa placates Sidhu Moosewala’s father Balkaur Singh

Tribune News Service

Mansa, April 29

Amid speculation of Sidhu Moosewala’s father Balkaur Singh contesting as Independent from Bathinda, Leader of the Opposition Partap Singh Bajwa along with Congress candidate Jeet Mohinder Singh Sidhu reached Moosewala’s house today to pacify the family.

Bajwa succeeded in placating Moosewala’s family. The singer’s parents said they were unhappy as no one was raising the voice to punish the killers of Moosewala.

Balkaur Singh, father of Sidhu Moosewala, said, “I feel humiliated and have not found anyone talking about my son. If I will not raise my voice for my son, then who else will. Charges are not being framed in his son’s case yet.”

Congress candidate Jeet Mohinder Singh Sidhu said he assured him that if he becomes an MP, he would take up the issue with the Central Government.

Bajwa said the party wanted Balkaur should go to Parliament to seek justice and when he denied the ticket, it was given to Jeet Mohinder.

He said, “There were some differences with Balkaur in the past. We we will fight the battle for Sidhu Moosewala together.”

About The Author Tribune News Service The Tribune News Service brings you the latest news, analysis and insights from the region, India and around the world. Follow the Tribune News Service for a wide-ranging coverage of events as they unfold, with perspective and clarity.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Congress #Mansa #Partap Singh Bajwa #Sidhu Moosewala