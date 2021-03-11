Partap Singh Bajwa targets AAP over poll promises

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, May 15

Congress legislature party (CLP) leader Partap Singh Bajwa has targeted the Aam Aadmi Party over delay in delivering the key guarantees promised by the party ahead of the Assembly elections.

Pointing out CM Bhagwant Mann’s statement ahead of the elections that an “empty treasury was a ‘peepa’ (barrel), not public exchequer”, Bajwa said: “To use the same excuse today is simply abrogation of responsibility on part of the government.”

He said the AAP’s promise of “badlav” (change) had so far seen the party disregard or delay their promises, while mismanaging the economy and security of the state. “I fear the AAP will truly leave the treasury as a ‘peepa’ at the end of their current term,” added Bajwa.