Punjab election: Parties bank on the young & educated

Sukhmeet Bhasin

Bathinda, February 6

This time, political parties have fielded several educated nominees who are making their debut in the poll arena. They say it is an opportunity for them to develop the state, change people’s perception about politics and root out corruption.

Ranvir Kaur Mian (31), the Congress candidate from Budhlada in Mansa district, is the most educated nominee. She has a doctorate in English and holds two MBA degrees in finance and human resources. She has completed M Ed as well and worked as a lecturer in a private college.

Ranvir Kaur told The Tribune, “I want to open new avenues for higher education in Budhlada, which is educationally backward.”

“A weak education system is a curse for the state. Drugs and unemployment are rampant. If given a chance by the electorate, I would bring good educational institutes and try to create job opportunities — these are the basic demands of the people,” she said.

During the campaign, Ranvir Kaur emphasises on women’s empowerment. She appeals to women voters to exercise their franchise on February 20 so that women’s issues could be addressed on priority. “If I get the mandate, I wish to lead and guide rural women towards empowerment,” she added.

Another first-timer Malvika Sood Sachar (38) is a software engineer. She is sister of actor Sonu Sood. The Congress has fielded her from Moga.

Sandeep Jakhar (45), nephew of former state Congress president Sunil Jakhar, is taking the electoral plunge from the family’s home turf Abohar. He is an alumnus of Mayo College, Ajmer, and Florida International University, US.

AAP’s Dakha candidate KNS Kang has a PhD from Punjab Agricultural University (PAU), while party’s Sangrur nominee Narinder Kaur Bharaj (27) is a law graduate. She has also done MA from Punjabi University, Patiala.

Paramjit Singh, SAD-BSP candidate from Samrala, holds a master’s degree in international business from the University of Greenwich, England.

BJP candidate from Ludhiana West Bikram Sidhu has also mentioned his qualification as LLB. He has also done M Sc (maths).