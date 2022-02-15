Parties colluding to keep AAP at bay: Arvind Kejriwal

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, February 14

Accusing traditional parties — the Congress, Akali Dal and BJP — of colluding against the AAP, party national convener Arvind Kejriwal has cautioned people against falling prey to “liquor and money allurement” in lieu of votes.

Addressing a press conference, Kejriwal said drugs, tiffin bombs and arms were being smuggled from across the border through drones. “Behind such nefarious activities lies corruption. Like in the Mumbai bomb blasts, probe revealed customs officials were hand in glove with culprits who facilitated supply of RDX. Similarly, corruption prevails in Punjab and the AAP aims to plug it. We want to get the youth out of the clutches of drugs and give them good education and employment,” he said.

He said the AAP had plans to revamp the education and medical system in the state on the lines of Delhi. “What is wrong if we want to replicate the Delhi model in Punjab? I invite anyone, across party lines, to pick the good points out of it in national interest. If Bhagwant Mann does anything worthwhile, I will have it replicated in Delhi,” he said.

On sacrilege, he said: “We will ensure strictest punishment to the culprits and masterminds of such incidents. It will act as a deterrent.”

He said all parties had been targeting the AAP in a bid to keep it away from power in Punjab. “These parties looted Punjab for the past 70 years. If the AAP comes, it will stop their loot permanently,” Kejriwal added.

He said people had the option of choosing a “good and honest” party. “Don’t put your future at stake for little money and alcohol,” he said.