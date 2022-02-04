Punjab Election: Parties grapple with namesakes yet again

Tribune News Service

Gidderbaha, February 3

The politics of namesake candidates continues to haunt candidates of main political parties this election too.

For instance, there is an Independent candidate, a namesake of AAP candidate Pritpal Sharma in Gidderbaha. Further, this constituency has one Hardeep Singh, an Independent candidate, namesake of SAD candidate Hardeep Singh Dimpy Dhillon.

Similarly, there are two candidates in Gidderbaha with the same name — Om Parkash. One Om Parkash is the candidate of the Punjab Lok Congress, while the other is the candidate of the Punjab Kisan Dal.

Notably, in the 2017 Assembly elections, there was an Independent candidate, Baldev Singh, namesake of AAP candidate Principal Baldev Singh in Malout. Independent nominee Baldev Singh had got 864 votes.

Similarly, in 2014 parliamentary elections, there was an Independent candidate named Manpreet Singh Badal, namesake of Congress candidate Manpreet Singh Badal, in Bathinda constituency. Independent candidate Manpreet Singh Badal had got 4,618 votes.

Notably, after the scrutiny of nominations, 53 candidates are left in fray in Muktsar district. The last day for the withdrawal of nominations is Friday.