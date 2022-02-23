'Parties in Punjab planning to keep AAP away', says Bhagwant Mann

Chandigarh, February 22
With speculation rife that Akalis, BJP and Capt Amarinder’s PLC will forge a post-poll alliance, AAP CM candidate Bhagwant Mann claimed in their lust for power they were planning to unite against AAP, but their plans wouldn’t succeed.
Mann said BJP leader and Home Minister Amit Shah’s statement in favour of an alliance with the SAD and Akali leader Bikram Majithia, too, hinting at the post-poll coalition proved that these two parties were always on the same page. “They just severed ties to fool people and get the votes of farmers and labourers,” he said. —
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top Stories
Putin announces Ukraine military operation, explosions heard
Says the attack was needed to protect civilians in eastern U...
‘Stop your troops from attacking Ukraine’ and ‘give peace a chance’: UN chief urges Putin
Guterres addresses an emergency UN Security Council meeting ...
India calls for immediate de-escalation, refraining from further action that worsens Russia-Ukraine crisis
The 15-nation UN Security Council holds an emergency meeting...
Nawab Malik spends night in ED custody; MVA leaders to stage protest
Malik (62) was arrested on Wednesday after being questioned ...
Kiren Rijiju accuses Akhilesh Yadav of insulting Lord Buddha
Shares a video of Yadav purportedly not receiving the bust o...