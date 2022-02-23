'Parties in Punjab planning to keep AAP away', says Bhagwant Mann

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, February 22

With speculation rife that Akalis, BJP and Capt Amarinder’s PLC will forge a post-poll alliance, AAP CM candidate Bhagwant Mann claimed in their lust for power they were planning to unite against AAP, but their plans wouldn’t succeed.

Mann said BJP leader and Home Minister Amit Shah’s statement in favour of an alliance with the SAD and Akali leader Bikram Majithia, too, hinting at the post-poll coalition proved that these two parties were always on the same page. “They just severed ties to fool people and get the votes of farmers and labourers,” he said. —

