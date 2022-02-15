Parties issued notices over noise pollution

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, February 14

In order to ensure that the noise level doesn’t exceed the permissible limit during campaigning, Chief Electoral Officer Dr S Karuna Raju, deputed different teams from the Punjab Pollution Control Board (PPCB).

Dr Raju said a nodal officer from the PPCB had been deputed in each district to monitor the noise pollution caused during the election campaigning.

As per information, five notices were issued to AAP, three to Congress, two to SAD-BSP, one to PLC-BJP, while one notice was issued to Independent candidate Paramjit Singh. Dr Raju said as many as 12 notices had been issued to different political parties for causing noise pollution so far. —