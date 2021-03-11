Parties raise concern over killing of Pak Sikhs

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, May 15

Pradesh Congress Committee chief Amarinder Singh Raja Warring on Sunday condemned the killing of two Sikh shopkeepers in Peshawar in Pakistan.

“Two innocent Sikhs were brutally killed just for their faith,” Warring said and urged the Central Government to take up the matter with Pakistan. The PCC chief said the minorities in Pakistan (Sikhs and Hindus) were being selectively targeted while the security agencies were watching as mute spectators.

Ensure safety I request our Foreign Minister @DrSJaishankar ji to speak to Pakistan to raise the concern and ensure safety of Hindu and Sikh minorities residing in Pakistan.— Bhagwant Mann, CM

“These killings are not isolated, but have a regular pattern,” he pointed out.

Former CM Capt Amarinder Singh said, “Another killing of Sikhs in Pakistan. Two shopkeepers, Ranjeet Singh and Saljeet Singh shot dead in Peshawar. This is highly condemnable. I always said, Pakistan government only does lip service. I request PM Narendra Modi to take a serious note.”

Meanwhile, condemning the killing of two Sikh shopkeepers in Peshawar, BJP state general secretary Subhash Sharma said the minorities, particularly Sikhs and Hindus, were being selectively targeted in Pakistan regularly while the government there was not taking any precautionary measures.

“The Hindus and Sikhs living in Pakistan are sitting ducks whom the extremists are killing at will,” he said, while urging Prime Minister Narendra Modi to raise the issue with the Pakistan government and ensure the security of minorities there. The BJP leader demanded protection of the minorities in the country. — TNS

Identify agencies involved: Takht

Amritsar: Seeking a thorough probe into the killings, Akal Takht officiating Jathedar Harpreet Singh has asked the Pakistan authorities to identify the agencies targeting the Sikhs. “Sikhs live in a state of fear in Peshawar. This is not the lone incident,” he said.