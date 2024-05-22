Parties’ support just eyewash: Farm leader Sarwan Singh Pandher

Sanjeev Singh Bariana
Chandigarh, May 21
“All political parties marked their presence during our agitation through pictures or messages on X. No one really supported us after talks with the BJP government failed in February,” said coordinator of the Kisan Mazdoor Morcha Sarwan Singh Pandher.
“The glib talk showing interest in our struggle is merely a mask. ‘Uh sirf apnian paltics dian rotian sek rahe ne. Saade naal te koi khada nahin’ (They are only baking their political bread on the stove of our agitation. No one is standing with us)”.
PCC chief Amarinder Raja Warring said, “The decision by the SKM to boycott the BJP is commendable. Farmers have stood firm against oppression and the Congress stands by them.”
A spokesperson of the AAP government said, “CM Bhagwant Mann became a part of the farmer deliberations with the Centre. Our government is committed to farmers’ welfare.”
President of the BJP Sunil Jakhar called the protests as “scripted” by the AAP and Congress workers.
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Shambhu: Thousands of Punjab, Haryana, Himachal, western UP, Uttarakhand, Rajasthan farmers to hit ground zero
Farm stir at Shambhu completes 100 days today
A day ahead of PM Modi's rally, Patiala Administration on tenterhooks over farmers’ demand for designated protest site
Two DIG-rank officers to hold talks with farm leaders to fin...
Their ‘Delhi chalo’ nixed by BJP, farmers threaten to block ML Khattar’s entry into Lok Sabha
Haryana ex-CM banking on ‘silent’ rural voters
Hundreds of Sikhs carrying Khalistan flags show up for hearing on 3 Indians accused of killing Nijjar in Canada
3 accused appear before Canadian court in person, fourth app...
3 Indian-origin students killed in car crash in US
Police say the speeding vehicle overturned upside down after...