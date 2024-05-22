Parties’ support just eyewash: Farm leader Sarwan Singh Pandher

Tribune News Service

Sanjeev Singh Bariana

Chandigarh, May 21

“All political parties marked their presence during our agitation through pictures or messages on X. No one really supported us after talks with the BJP government failed in February,” said coordinator of the Kisan Mazdoor Morcha Sarwan Singh Pandher.

“The glib talk showing interest in our struggle is merely a mask. ‘Uh sirf apnian paltics dian rotian sek rahe ne. Saade naal te koi khada nahin’ (They are only baking their political bread on the stove of our agitation. No one is standing with us)”.

PCC chief Amarinder Raja Warring said, “The decision by the SKM to boycott the BJP is commendable. Farmers have stood firm against oppression and the Congress stands by them.”

A spokesperson of the AAP government said, “CM Bhagwant Mann became a part of the farmer deliberations with the Centre. Our government is committed to farmers’ welfare.”

President of the BJP Sunil Jakhar called the protests as “scripted” by the AAP and Congress workers.

About The Author Tribune News Service The Tribune News Service brings you the latest news, analysis and insights from the region, India and around the world. Follow the Tribune News Service for a wide-ranging coverage of events as they unfold, with perspective and clarity.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#BJP