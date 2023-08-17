Parts of Gurdaspur, Ropar worst-hit, NDRF called in

Tribune News Service

Ruchika M Khanna

Chandigarh, August 16

Punjab has witnessed almost nil rainfall, but villages in Gurdasapur, Pathankot, Ropar and parts of Jalandhar have been flooded as water from the Bhakra and Pong dams came gushing in after the floodgates of the dams were opened.

According to information available with The Tribune, 1,20,723 cusecs of water was released from the Pong Dam as the water level rose by nine feet over the maximum level. The water released from the Bhakra Dam was 83,568 cusecs.

The development forced the civil and police administration to call in the NDRF for the safe evacuation of people in flood-affected villages. “We are keeping a close watch on the situation, which is under control. We are advising people living in the vicinity of the dams to cooperate with the authorities,” Irrigation Minister Gurmeet Singh Meet Hayer told The Tribune, adding that for the next few days, more water from the dams could be released.

Due to heavy rain in Himachal Pradesh, dams are brimming and the excess water is being released by opening the floodgates partially. Yesterday afternoon, the inflow of water in the Pong Dam was 7.30 lakh cusecs, though there was no rainfall in Punjab.

For the second time this year, Pakistan again allowed for 10 of the 31 gates at Harike Pattan to be opened so that the excess water could flow into their territory. The water flow had risen to 1,01,176 cusecs and as per routine practice, the Indus Commissioner was informed, and Pakistan allowed the water to flow into its territory.

The worst-affected villages due to water being released from the Pong Dam were Jagatpur, Tanda, Dadwal, Saidowal and Bhaini Milwan in Gurdasapur; Mehtabpur, Naushera, Kolian, Motla in Mukerian, Degpur in Dassua and Chakk Mirpur in Talwara.

Girdawari over

The special girdawari of the cultivated area damaged because by the flashfloods in July is almost over, said Chief Secretary Anurag Verma

He reiterated that the government had submitted a report on the losses worth over Rs 1,320 crore suffered by Punjab in the July flashfloods

