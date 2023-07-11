Parts of Patiala, Jalandhar flooded; 2 dead

Tribune News Service

Sanjeev Singh Bariana

Chandigarh, July 10

Continuous rain and swollen rivers offered no respite to flood-hit residents in different parts of Punjab even today.

The Army has been called in for rescue operations in Patiala, SAS Nagar, Fatehgarh Sahib and Jalandhar. Two youngsters from Nawanshahr lost their lives after they were washed away in flashfloods. Weathermen predict more rain in the coming days.

Rescue ops on Army called in for rescue ops in Patiala, SAS Nagar, Fatehgarh Sahib & Jalandhar

After a breach in bundh, more than 15 villages near Phillaur witness heavy flooding

Swollen Siswan washes away Ropar-Chamkaur Sahib road near Kamalpur village

Crops, homes in at least 20 villages in Garhshankar area impacted adversely

After a bundh breached in Jalandhar, more than 15 villages near Phillaur witnessed heavy flooding. The entire stretch behind the Punjab Police Training Academy was also flooded. Residents complained of help coming late from the administration. In Patiala district, the situation turned grim in rain-hit areas, especially the town, as the day progressed.

In a communication sent to the Western Command in Chandimandir, Home Secretary Anurag verma requested for “urgent” deployment of more personnel.

The rising water of Siswan washed away Ropar-Chamkaur Sahib road near Kamalpur village. Crops and even homes in at least 20 villages in the Garhshankar area were impacted adversely. The Bist Doab tributary witnessed a number of breaches.

The water level of the Sutlej receded from 1.79 lakh cusecs to 94,000 cusecs at Ropar headworks on Monday morning. “However, the water level rose downstream. The water level at Harike Pattan was 47,309 cusecs in the morning, against 40,531 cusecs on Sunday evening,” sources said.

Education Minister Harjot Bains has announced that schools will remain closed till July 13.