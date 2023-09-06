Party high command's decision supreme, Navjot Sidhu says amid row over alliance with AAP

ANI

Chandigarh, September 6

Amid the ongoing tension in the Punjab Congress over alliance with AAP to contest the 2024 general election together, Punjab Congress leader Navjot Sidhu on Wednesday urged his party leaders to end the dispute and obey the party high command.

Taking to X, Sidhu wrote, "The decision of the party high command is supreme. It is for a greater cause; the national interest has been kept paramount to honour the spirit of the constitution and to free the enchained institutions that draw their strength from constitutional values. Petty perish pump politics loaded with selfish vested interests should be discarded to safeguard our DEMOCRACY. Elections are not fought for the next election; they are fought for the next generation. Long live INDIA. Jurrega BHARAT."

The Punjab unit of the Congress is deeply divided over an alliance with the AAP which upset the Congrees and Akali Dal in the last Assembly elections.

Speaking to ANI, the Punjab Leader of Opposition Pratap Singh Bajwa on Wednesday said, "We are going to discuss the matter with the party high command. We are going to discuss the matter with Kharge ji and Rahul ji, and only then will we come to any conclusion."

The Congress leaders in Punjab have strongly opposed an alliance with the AAP under the INDIA bloc. The development came after Punjab Finance Minister Harpal Cheema announced that AAP would contest the 2024 general election in the state in an alliance with the Congress under the INDIA bloc.

