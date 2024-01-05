Party leaders skip Baba Sohan Singh Bhakna’s birth anniversary function in Amritsar

Tribune News Service

GS Paul

Amritsar, January 4

On the 154th birth anniversary of Baba Sohan Singh Bhakna, the founder of the Ghadar Party, today there was no attendance of any political leader during a programme organised at his native Bhakna village.

Aid only on paper Former minister OP Soni had visited Bhakna school 4 years ago and announced its upgrade as a smart school, but it remained only on paper. Jasbir Singh Bhakna, Great grandson

Jasbir Singh Bhakna, the baba’s great grandson and president of Baba Sohan Singh Yaadgar Foundation, said no government representative bothered to attend the event. “We had approached the local leaders with the invitation but they expressed inability to come due to political engagements out of city”, he said. Like every year, family members and the local villagers jointly hold a three-day programme by organising ‘Akhand Path’ to commemorate the contribution of the revolutionary to the freedom struggle on his birth anniversary.

Ironically, the ‘half-done’ bust lying abandoned at the dilapidated premises of Baba Sohan Singh Bhakna Memorial Library speaks volumes about the government’s apathy.