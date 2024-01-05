Party leaders skip Baba Sohan Singh Bhakna’s birth anniversary function in Amritsar

GS Paul
Amritsar, January 4
On the 154th birth anniversary of Baba Sohan Singh Bhakna, the founder of the Ghadar Party, today there was no attendance of any political leader during a programme organised at his native Bhakna village.
Aid only on paper
Former minister OP Soni had visited Bhakna school 4 years ago and announced its upgrade as a smart school, but it remained only on paper. Jasbir Singh Bhakna, Great grandson
Jasbir Singh Bhakna, the baba’s great grandson and president of Baba Sohan Singh Yaadgar Foundation, said no government representative bothered to attend the event. “We had approached the local leaders with the invitation but they expressed inability to come due to political engagements out of city”, he said. Like every year, family members and the local villagers jointly hold a three-day programme by organising ‘Akhand Path’ to commemorate the contribution of the revolutionary to the freedom struggle on his birth anniversary.
Ironically, the ‘half-done’ bust lying abandoned at the dilapidated premises of Baba Sohan Singh Bhakna Memorial Library speaks volumes about the government’s apathy.
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
15 Indian crew on board Liberian-flagged vessel hijacked near Somalia's coast
The Indian Navy warship INS Chennai is moving towards the hi...
Hindu temple in California defaced with pro-Khalistan graffiti
The incident at Sherawali temple comes weeks after the Swami...
ED recovers foreign-made weapons, Rs 5 crore in cash, 4-5 kg of gold, 100 liquor bottles during raids in Haryana mining case
Searches were conducted by the Enforcement Directorate again...
Fastest-growing large economy in world, India projected to grow at 6.2 per cent in 2024: UN
The UN World Economic Situation and Prospects 2024 report la...
Encounter breaks out between security forces, terrorists in J-K's Shopian
So far, there is no report of any loss of life on either sid...